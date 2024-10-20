Is Nick Chubb Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Browns)
The Cleveland Browns have activated running back Nick Chubb from the PUP list, setting him up to make his season debut in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chubb, who went down in the 2023 season with a horrible knee injury, has worked himself back into playing shape after a lengthy rehab. Now, he’ll look to energize a dormant Cleveland offense in a matchup that he’s fared well in during his career.
Here’s a breakdown of Chubb’s outlook in the prop market for Week 7.
Nick Chubb Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 vs. Bengals
- Rushing Yards: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +120
With Chubb making his season debut, oddsmakers haven’t released a ton of props for him in Week 7.
Still, it appears that Chubb has a good chance to find the end zone against a Cincinnati defense that has allowed 4.4 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns in six games.
Cleveland’s offense has been one of the worst in football this season, but Chubb has a chance to turn that around with his aggressive running style.
Until we see how much the Browns plan on using the veteran running back, he’s a tough player to trust in the prop market. I’d lean with taking him in an anytime touchdown prop over anything else in his 2024 season debut.
