Is Nico Collins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Texans)
After missing Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season with a concussion, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is not listed on the team's final injury report and is expected to play in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos.
Collins cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, setting him up to make a return against a Denver team that is 6-2 and vying for one of the top spots in the AFC this season.
Getting Collins back is a huge lift for the Texans, especially since the Broncos are down reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II due to a pectoral injury. Surtain is far and away Denver's best cornerback, and the team may have to get creative when it comes to guarding Collins on Sunday.
This season, Collins has caught 26 of his 46 targets for 339 yards and three scores in six games. The star receiver has played 74.2 percent of Houston's snaps, but the team has not been able to get him going, as he's finished with 52 or fewer yards in four of his six games.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Nico Collins Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nico Collins UNDER 5.5 Receptions (-147)
Even though Surtain is out for Denver, I think this receptions prop is a little too high for Collins against this Denver defense.
The Broncos are fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and they rank No. 1 in the league in sack percentage. CJ Stroud has had trouble saying upright behind this Houston offensive line, and the Denver pass rush may force Stroud to check the ball down a little more than he'd like on Sunday.
This season, Collins has five or fewer receptions in all but one of his games (an eight-catch, 104-yard game against Jacksonville). In fact, he has four or fewer receptions in five of his six appearances this season.
I think it's a lot to ask of Collins to finish with six or more grabs against this Denver defense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.