Nico Collins Odds to Win Offensive Player of the Year Skyrocketing After Strong Start
The Houston Texans beefed up their offensive attack this offseason by adding running back Joe Mixon and receiver Stefon Diggs, but it's been the Nico Collins show in 2024.
Collins -- Houston's No. 1 receiver last season and now again this season -- already has 30 receptions for 489 yards and two touchdowns, putting him on pace to become the first receiver in NFL history to break 2,000 receiving yards in a season.
Cooper Kupp, CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill have flirted with that record in the past few seasons, but now it appears it is Collins' turn.
As a result of his fast start, Collins has moved to +1100 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award at BetMGM, way down from his opening odds of +8000 before the 2024 season.
There is nothing flukey about Collins' fast start to the season.
Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has peppered Collins with looks this season, targeting him 43 times overall and at least 10 times in each of Houston's last three games. Collins has at least 86 receiving yards in each game, and he's caught six or more passes in three of his four matchups.
Houston has a high-powered attack, as Diggs has also put up some serious numbers (25 catches, 233 yards, two scores) through the first four games, but those stats don't even compare to Collins.
Still, Collins finds himself behind players like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Justin Jefferson and Lamb in the odds to win this award. All of those players have also gotten off to strong starts, as Henry could flirt with the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the Baltimore Ravens and Jefferson has scored a touchdown in all four of his games in 2024.
Collins certainly deserves a look in this race, and if he continues to rack up receiving yards at this rate, he will only see his odds shrink as the season progresses.
