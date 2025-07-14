NL MVP Odds at 2025 All-Star Break (Does Ohtani Have MVP Locked Up Already?)
It’s looking like Shohei Ohtani could own this market every year for the long haul. The duel-threat phenomenon leads the NL with 32 home runs, sports an OPS over .980, and has scored 91 runs — all while returning to the mound since getting Tommy John.
Even limited to designated hitter duties, Ohtani’s blend of elite power, strong on-base skills (.382 OBP), and above-average speed (12 stolen bases) make him the singular most dominant offensive force in baseball. His presence alone has helped carry the Los Angeles Dodgers through stretches of inconsistent pitching, which is enough to start engraving his name now at -1300 heading into the All-Star Game.
Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (+850), who has surged into the second slot in MVP odds after a breakout first half. He’s pacing for a 25–25 season in homers and steals while leading the NL in position-player WAR at 5.4. Crow-Armstrong's all-around game has been a major factor in transforming the Cubs into a legitimate playoff contender.
His defense in centerfield is elite — already worth 15 defensive runs saved — and he brings game-changing speed on the bases. With 25 home runs and 27 stolen bases midway through the campaign, he’s the year’s biggest breakout star at the very least.
Juan Soto’s historic pay day with the Mets has been giving ROI as of late. Soto (+2000) has delivered an OPS over .900, 23 home runs, and 56 RBIs, reestablishing himself as one of the league’s most complete hitters. He’s posting a vintage Soto slash line and some of the best contact quality metrics in the league, including a 94.5 mph average exit velocity and a 17.6% barrel rate. While the Mets as a team haven’t sustained consistent play, Soto’s bat is keeping them in the race for the division.
Kyle Tucker (+5000) continues to rake in the middle of the Cubs’ order but lacks the flash or multi-dimensional value of Crow-Armstrong to jump him.
Ronald Acuna Jr. (+8500) has struggled with nagging injuries that have prevented him from fully replicating last season’s MVP campaign, though his power-speed combo is still alive in a lost Atlanta season.
Freddie Freeman (+2000) remains a pillar of consistency for the Dodgers, but his numbers have been somewhat overshadowed by Ohtani.
2025 National League MVP Odds
- Shohei Ohtani: -1300
- Pete Crow-Armostrong: +850
- Juan Soto: +2000
- Kyle Tucker: +5000
- James Wood: +6000
- Freddie Freeman: +2000
- Ketel Marte: +6000
- Francisco Lindor: +6000
- Fernando Tatis Jr.: +6000
- Pete Alonso: +6000
- Zack Wheeler: +8500
- Manny Machado: +8500
- Seiya Suzuki: +8500
- Elly De La Cruz: +8500
- Ronald Acuna Jr.: +8500
- Kyle Schwarber: +100000
- Mookie Betts: +12000
- Corbin Carroll: +15000
- Trea Turner: +15000
- Paul Skenes: +15000
- Jackson Merrill: +20000
- Jackson Chourio: +20000
- Oneil Cruz: +25000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
