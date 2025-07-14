NL Rookie of the Year Odds at 2025 All-Star Break (Why Pitchers and Catchers Lead the Race)
The National League Rookie of the Year race is materializing as a pitcher's campaign, but more so, none of the players leading the race come from top-tier teams.
Starting with market favorite Jacob Misiorowski (–200), who has been nothing short of sensational since debuting in June. He burst onto the scene with five no-hit innings in his first outing, followed by another historic effort: six perfect frames, marking 11 consecutive no-hit innings to start a career — a feat not seen since 1961. Through just five starts he's jumped the board to an odds favorite, holding a 2.81 ERA, 33 strikeouts, and a sub‑0.90 WHIP across 25.2 innings. With elite fastball velocity consistently above 100 mph and dominant secondary offerings, Misiorowski is making plenty of noise to warrant his odds so far.
Drake Baldwin (+330) comes next on the board. In a sad season for the Braves, he’s been a revelation behind the plate, hitting over .280 with 11 home runs and a well-above-average OPS+. While maybe not as statistically overwhelming as Misiorowski at his post, Baldwin’s positional value and daily role could be of importance in odds changes down the stretch.
Miami’s Agustin Ramírez (+850) has 14 home runs and 41 RBIs, already ranking second on the Marlins in both categories despite playing significantly fewer games than most veterans. Once a low-profile Yankees signee, Ramírez has brought unexpected power and productivity to Miami’s lineup from the catcher position, and with steady playing time, he also offers some legitimate upside.
One of the dark horses I like is Hyeseong Kim (+2100), who has flashed enough talent in limited time with the Dodgers to generate intrigue — especially playing on an elite team.
Milwaukee left fielder Isaac Collins ( +3000) reflects two-way value while other pitching options including Chad Patrick, Caleb Durbin and Cade Horton (all +5000) would need to earn consistent rotation roles to climb upo.
2025 National League Rookie of the Year Odds
- Jacob Misiorowski: -200
- Drake Baldwin: +330
- Agustin Ramirez: +850
- Hyeseong Kim: +2100
- Chase Burns: +3000
- Isaac Collins: +3000
- Matt Shaw: +4000
- Chad Patrick: +5000
- Caleb Durbin: +5000
- Cade Horton: +5000
- Liam Hicks: +6000
- Ronny Mauricio: +7000
- Dylan Crews: +7000
- Bubba Chandler: +7000
- Logan Henderson: +7000
- Brady House: +8000
- Didier Fuentes: +8000
- Eric Wagaman: +8000
- Dalton Rushing: +8000
- Mick Abel: +10000
- Andrew Painter: +15000
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.