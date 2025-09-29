Is Noah Fant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Broncos)
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without tight end Noah Fant in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, as he's been ruled out against the Denver Broncos with a concussion.
A former first-round pick by Denver, Fant won't get the opportunity to have a revenge game on Monday Night Football.
This season, Fant has 12 catches for 80 yards and a score across three games, although he's played just 34.5 percent of the snaps for Cincy on offense.
The Bengals are 7.5-point underdogs in the latest odds for this matchup, and they're looking to avoid a 2-2 start to the season after losing last week against Minnesota.
With Fant out of the lineup, there is one Bengals pass catcher that I believe is worth a look in this primetime matchup.
Best Bengals Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Broncos
Tee Higgins Anytime TD (+190)
It’s been a slow start to the 2025 season for Tee Higgins, who has just seven catches for 104 yards and a score, but he did go off against Denver in the 2024 season.
If the Broncos decide to shadow Ja’Marr Chase with Patrick Surtain II, it leaves Higgins in a favorable matchup against Riley Moss on the outside, who has allowed 13 receptions already in the 2025 campaign.
Higgins had three touchdown catches against Denver last season, finishing with 11 receptions for 131 yards in that game. While Jake Browning limits the ceiling of the Cincy offense, I don’t mind Higgins at this price on Monday night.
