North Carolina State vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
NC State’s season hasn’t gotten off to the start it had hoped for, winning in competitive fashion against two inferior opponents and blown out by Tennessee.
Now, the Wolfpack will turn to its promising freshman CJ Bailey as the team heads to Death Valley to face ACC powerhouse Clemson. The Tigers have been in dominant fashion since the team lost in Week 1 against Georgia, will the team take care of business against a team that is struggling on offense?
Here’s how to bet this projected blowout, is there a way to profit?
North Carolina State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Carolina State: +20.5 (-110)
- Clemson: -20.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- North Carolina State: +810
- Clemson: -1450
Total: 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
North Carolina State vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 21st
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- North Carolina State Record 2-1
- Clemson Record: 1-1
North Carolina State vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
North Carolina State
CJ Bailey: Bailey finished Week 3’s matchup against Louisiana Tech, passing for 156 yards and running in a touchdown? While he is still raw and will be making his first start in a hostile environment, can Bailey unlock this Wolfpack offense that is below the national average in EPA/Play?
Clemson
Cade Klubnik: It’s been a tale of two games for the Clemson offense, and thus Klubnik. The Tigers scored 66 points against Appalachian State after only scoring three points against Georgia. What’s the norm? We’ll find out on Saturday against a sturdy NC State defense.
North Carolina State vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
While it looks grim for the NC State offense, Bailey making his first start on the road in as tough of an environment as possible in ACC play, the defense may be able to hold down the Clemson offense.
I’m not sure which side of the coin the Tigers land on when looking at its first two games, but it’s hard to look past Tony Gibson’s 3-3-5 defense limiting Cade Klubnik and the Tigers offense to 17 points in Raleigh last season on only 364 yards.
NC State won that game with only 202 yards, 24-17 in a game that closed with a total of 43.5. While Clemson’s pass catching group is in better shape this season, I’m not sold that this team is going to be pouring it on offensively against above average defenses like the Wolfpack.
While the market has shifted considerably on the freshman quarterback drawing the start, I believe the under is where the value lies given the conservative game script.
PICK: UNDER 48.5
