North Carolina State vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 27
The best team in college basketball gets to strengthen its resume as massive favorites in ACC play on Monday.
Duke had a slight scare on Saturday, winning a defensive minded affair at Wake Forest, but now return to Cameron Indoor Stadium against North Carolina State, laying north of three touchdowns in hopes of getting some necessary margin on its home floor.
NC State hasn’t built on last season’s surprising Final Four run which came at the expense of the Blue Devils, can Duke get some revenge?
Here’s our betting preview for Monday’s matchup.
North Carolina State vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Carolina State: +21.5 (-115)
- Duke : -21.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- North Carolina State: +2000
- Duke: -7000
Total: 133.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
North Carolina State vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 27
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- North Carolina State Record: 9-10
- Duke Record: 17-2
North Carolina State vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
North Carolina State
Jayden Taylor: The Wolfpack continue to struggle across the board, but Taylor is the one consistent threat on offense, scoring in double figures in five straight games. He has been forced into a higher usage role this season after contributing last season as a floor spacing wing, and we have seen him become more of a downhill threat.
Duke
Cooper Flagg: The big man continues to do it all for the Blue Devils, guiding the team to a win at Wake Forest on Saturday. He scored 24 of the team’s 63 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists. It was an off shooting night for Flagg, making only one of his six 3-point shots, but he shot 70% on two-point attempts.
North Carolina State vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
My preference in this game is the under.
The Wolfpack offense plays at a bottom 30 adjusted tempo in the country, per KenPom, and the unit has struggled to score efficiently, posting the second lowest effective field goal percentage in ACC play.
The team has scored more than 70 points in two of eight ACC games this season and will now face arguably the best defense in the country. The Blue Devils rank third in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, ranking second in two-point field goal percentage allowed and 10th in defensive rebounding rate.
The Blue Devils have insane size on the interior with Flagg and 7’2” big man Khaman Maluach that make it tough for any opponent to score on them.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack do a great job on defense of limiting teams ability to run in the open court and shoot from the perimeter. NC State has the fourth longest average length of possession and ranks top 50 in opponent three-point rate.
While Duke should win with ease, I believe the game will feature limited possessions and stay under the total.
PICK: UNDER 133.5
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.