North Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 10
Clemson scored one of the best wins of the season on Saturday night, taking down Duke on its home floor to inch closer to the top of the ACC standings.
The Tigers, fresh off an Elite Eight appearance in 2024, appear poised for another deep run with a high ceiling, evident on Saturday in the team’s win against Duke. Can the team turn around quickly and handle a mercurial North Carolina team?
The Tar Heels have fallen way short of lofty expectations this season and are scrambling for wins as we get to the later stages of the season.
Can UNC start a late season push on Monday night? Here’s our betting preview.
North Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Carolina: +5.5 (-110)
- Clemson: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- North Carolina: +188
- Clemson: -230
Total: 144.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
North Carolina vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- North Carolina Record: 14-10
- Clemson Record: 19-5
North Carolina vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch
North Carolina
RJ Davis: The veteran guard continues to try to play himself into his 2023 form, scoring 18 points on 50% shooting from the field in a must win game against Pitt on Saturday. It’s been a down year for Davis relative to last year, and Clemson has had his number too. Last season, shooting 37% from the field against the Tigers in a season split.
Clemson
Viktor Lahkin: The Cincinnati transfer showed out against Duke, scoring a team high 22 points while blocking three shots in the team’s second half rally. Lahkin has been a stellar addition to the Tigers offense that prefers to have a floor stretching big on the floor, shooting 42% from 3-point range in ACC play while also leading the conference in block rate.
North Carolina vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Can Clemson follow up Saturday’s performance against Duke? It’ll be hard to top it.
The Tar Heels have underwhelmed all season long, only 7-17 against the spread and 2-5 against the spread as underdogs, but this matchup may suit the Tar Heels well as the team is a strong defensive rebounding team and can contain the Clemson perimeter attack with a defense that funnels the offense inside the arc.
The key in this one is Clemson’s defense, which is elite at containing transition opportunities, averaging the longest possession length in the country, per KenPom. UNC is incredibly reliant on running off of misses, but the Tigers ability to deny transition at a top 50 rate in the country makes them an incredibly tough team to score on.
With the likes of Lakhin around the paint, UNC’s inability to finish will be on display, posting the ACC’s worst block percentage allowed in league games this season.
I believe we see Clemson’s offense cool off on a quick turnaround, but I do believe they can dictate the game to a halfcourt battle, leading me to the under.
PICK: UNDER 144.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
