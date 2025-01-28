North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 28
North Carolina continues to teeter on a disastrous season in Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels escaped what would’ve been one of the worst losses of the season across college basketball with UNC winning in overtime against ACC basement dweller Boston College on Saturday. With the team’s NCAA Tournament hopes becoming dire, can North Carolina spark an upset at Pittsburgh?
Here’s our betting preview with the Panthers entering this one as small favorites.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Carolina: +3.5 (-104)
- Pittsburgh: -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- North Carolina: +146
- Pittsburgh: -182
Total: 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Peterson Events Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- North Carolina Record: 13-8
- Pittsburgh Record: 13-6
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Key Players to Watch
North Carolina
RJ Davis: The veteran guard continues to try and will North Carolina to national relevance, scoring 43 points over the last two games on greater than 50% shooting from the field. Has he turned a corner? Davis is shooting below 30% from beyond the arc and has seen his turnover rate increase year over year, but may find his footing in the second half of the season.
Pittsburgh
Ishmael Legget: The Pitt guard has been playing better in ACC play, shooting nearly 39% from beyond the arc in league games. Legget was key in the team’s win at Syracuse, helping snap a four game skid, scoring 16 points while chipping in with two steals as he continues to be an impact defender.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Prediction and Pick
UNC got a scare from Boston College, but it continues to flounder relative to lofty expectations this season, going 7-14 against the spread.
However, I’m going to back the Tar Heels on the road catching a few possessions.
I’m not sold on Pitt turning a corner against Syracuse, a tight win on the road, after losing four straight games.
The Panthers have struggled on the glass in ACC play and its starting to bleed into the shot volume battle in a matchup of two teams that have similar shot profiles, reliant on getting to the rim but content on settling for mid-range jumpers.
With little separating these two teams, I’m going to side with Davis and the Tar Heels to dictate the terms with a sturdy defense (tops in ACC effective field goal percentage allowed, per KenPom) and the ability to win on the glass en route to a cover.
PICK: North Carolina +3.5
