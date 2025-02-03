North Texas vs. UAB Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 3
North Texas and UAB are each jockeying for AAC positioning and will get a chance to face off against one another in hopes of securing second in the league (for now), behind only Memphis.
In a projected close affair between two of the best teams in the league, who has the edge in a game that will likely be decided by who dictates the rebounding battle and finds answers on the offensive side of the floor.
Here’s how to bet on this high leverage affair on Monday night.
North Texas vs. UAB Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- North Texas: +2.5 (-105)
- UAB: -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- North Texas: +115
- UAB: -138
Total: 136.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
North Texas vs. UAB How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bartow Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- North Texas Record: 16-5
- UAB Record: 14-8
North Texas vs. UAB Key Players to Watch
North Texas
Brenen Lorient: The Florida Atlantic transfer has thrived in his first season as a key cog to an AAC outfit. Lorient is averaging 12 points per game while providing fantastic rim protection for the elite Mean Green defense. He has been a terror around the rim, ranking second in AAC block rate.
UAB
Yaxel Lendebog: Averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds, Lendeborg has been on a tear this season. He is fresh off a 22-point, 14-rebound effort in the team's blowout win against Charlotte in which he added five assists and two blocks. He’s a stat-sheet stuffer and the key that has paced UAB towards the top of the AAC standings.
North Texas vs. UAB Prediction and Pick
This is a battle between the two best offenses in AAC play this season, per KenPom.
While each team has potent offenses, the key comes on the defensive side of the ball. Both teams are insistent on getting inside, and that’s where the difference for each defense comes into play.
The Mean Green interior is the best in the AAC, ranking tops in two-point field goal percentage allowed while also providing the best defensive rebounding rate in the country. UAB has made its hay on the offensive glass, leading the conference in offensive rebounding percentage while protecting the ball at a high clip. So, if the team is going on the road to face the most imposing defense in the league, it may be tough sledding.
Meanwhile, the North Texas offense will get some proper relief against a conservative UAB defense that is 12th in league turnover rate on defense. The team is also vulnerable at the rim, 326th in field goal percentage near the rim, per Haslametrics.
While it's tough to go on the road in conference play, I'll take the points with the Mean Green.
PICK: North Texas +2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.