Notre Dame vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Feb. 26

Iain MacMillan

Feb 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Clemson Tigers at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Clemson Tigers at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Clemson is in the middle of a battle with Louisville for the No. 2 spot in the ACC as we enter the final handful of regular season games before conference tournaments begin, making their Wednesday night game against Notre Dame a pivotal one.

The Fighting Irish have had a rough conference schedule, but they can still help their seeding in the ACC Tournament if they can collect a few more wins.

Let's dive into the odds for Wednesday night's conference showdown.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Notre Dame +13.5 (-110)
  • Clemson -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Notre Dame +720
  • Clemson -1200

Total

  • 137.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, February 26
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
  • Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
  • How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
  • Notre Dame Record: 12-15 (6-10 Conference)
  • Clemson Record: 22-5 (14-2 Conference)

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch in Prop Market

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Markus Burton: Notre Dame's guard is averaging a blistering 20.3 points per game and has reached 20+ points in five of his last six games. If the Fighting Irish can upset Clemson, Burton is going to play a huge role in the outcome.

Clemson Tigers

Ian Schieffelin: Clemson's forward is one of the best rebounders in the country, averaging 9.4 rebounds per game. He'll have his work cut out for him on Wednesday against a Notre Dame team that ranks 80th in the country in rebounding percentage.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick

Notre Dame is better than its record may indicate. The Fighting Irish rank 99th in the country in effective field goal percentage and their road numbers don't fall off a cliff like some other teams in college basketball. They also enter the game ranking 87th in offensive efficiency, which isn't quite as good as Clemson's 24th ranking, but still within close enough range to consider taking the Fighting Irish as double-digit underdogs.

Any team with Markus Burton on the floor is going to have a chance to stay within range, even if they have some shortcomings.

I'll take the points with the Fighting Irish on the road.

Pick: Notre Dame +13.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

