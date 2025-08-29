Notre Dame vs. Miami Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
The sixth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish invade No. 10 Miami for the first meaningful game between the two programs since 2017.
The Hurricanes counter with an upgraded offense fueled by former Georgia signal caller Carson Beck and a revamped defensive front, aiming to reclaim their national relevance.
Notre Dame, riding momentum from last season’s CFP run, opens with a rookie QB — CJ Carr — who steps into a hostile, primetime cauldron.
Notre Dame vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame -2.5 (-110)
- Miami +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame (-137)
- Miami (+114)
Total
- Over 49.5 (-110)
- Under 49.5 (-110)
Notre Dame vs. Miami How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Notre Dame Record: 0-0
- Miami Record: 0-0
Notre Dame vs. Miami Key Player to Watch
Leonard Moore, Cornerback — Notre Dame
Last season’s Freshman All‑American cornerback and FWAA Defensive Player of the Year, Moore racked up 11 pass breakups and two interceptions in just 16 games. Miami projects as a run‑heavy offense up front, but they’ll have to contend with Moore’s physicality and instincts on the perimeter.
His ability to eliminate big plays will be a turning point if the Hurricanes try to chest‑thump early in the air. On an offense relying on Beck’s precision and offensive line play, any hesitation or turnover could become Moore’s highlight reel.
Notre Dame vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
Beck may bring SEC seasoning, but his return from a UCL surgery and fall camp tape showing a significant dip under pressure raise legitimate red flags. Meanwhile, the Irish defensive front is built to suffocate, and if they can consistently pressure Beck — as they did to Georgia at key moments — that will drastically shrink Miami’s margin for error.
Notre Dame’s offense may lean on a baby‑faced QB in CJ Carr, but in a low‑tempo, high‑turnover aversion scenario, a methodical ground game and timely short passes could control the clock.
Pick: Notre Dame -2.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.