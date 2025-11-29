Notre Dame vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got off to a 0-2 start to their season, but have won every game since and are now back firmly in the College Football Playoff. Their running back, Jeremiyah Love, has also entered the conversation to win the Heisman Trophy.
They'll wrap up their regular season on Saturday when they take on the lowly 4-7 Stanford Cardinal. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Saturday's showdown.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame -32.5 (-112)
- Stanford +32.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame -10000
- Stanford +2000
Total
- OVER 51 (-112)
- UNDER 51 (-108)
Notre Dame vs. Stanford How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 29
- Game Time: 10:30 pm ET
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Notre Dame Record: 9-2
- Stanford Record: 4-7
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in Notre Dame's last seven games
- Notre Dame is 5-1 SU and ATS in its last six games vs. Stanford
- Stanford is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Key Player to Watch
- Jeremiyah Love, RB - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Jeremiyah's Week 13 performance against Syracuse, where he racked up 171 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, has catapulted him into the Heisman conversation. He's still listed at +450 at FanDuel, which is well behind Fernando Mendoza at -125, but if he puts up another eye-popping performance, he'll certainly be in the conversation.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick
Don't be afraid of this big spread. This is truly a game between one of the best teams in the country and one of the worst. Just look at net adjusted EPA per play, where Notre Dame ranks 20th, and Stanford ranks 129th out of 136 teams.
Notre Dame has made a habit all season of beating up on inferior teams, and the Cardinal are worse than the Orange, whom Notre Dame beat by 63 points last week. I'll lay the points with the Fighting Irish on Saturday night.
Pick: Notre Dame -32.5 (-112) via Caesars
