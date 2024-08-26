Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
One of the marquee matchups of Week 1 will be Notre Dame’s road trip to College Station, Texas to face Texas A&M on Saturday night.
Both teams are going through some changes with Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish bringing in Riley Leonard from Duke to lead the team at quarterback while the Aggies hired Leonard’s old coach with the Blue Devils in Mike Elko to head up the revamped roster.
The Aggies will hope that a change of coaches can lead to more success for a talented roster while the Fighting Irish will look to jumpstart its College Football Playoff campaign with a signature road win as small road underdogs.
Here’s our full betting preview for this Week 1 showdown.
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame: +3 (-110)
- Texas A&M: -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame: +122
- Texas A&M: -146
Total: 46.5 (-115/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31st
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Notre Dame Record: 0-0
- Texas A&M Record: 0-0
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Riley Leonard: Leonard had his season cut short at Duke due to foot injuries, but he showcased a high ceiling as a dual-threat under center. He levels up from the Blue Devils to the Fighting Irish, playing in Mike Denbrock’s system that yielded a Heisman Trophy campaign out of Jayden Daniels. Can Leonard showcase good health and similar effectiveness in a new jersey on the road?
Texas A&M
Conner Weigman: Weigman’s season was also cut short due to foot injuries in 2023, but also looked the part in a limited sample size. The Aggies will transition to Collin Klein’s system from Kansas State, can Weigman take a step forward? There is no denying the talent is on hand in College Station, can Weigman be the guy to take the team to the expanded CFP?
Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Both teams have similar profiles through some of the changes along the roster with similar goals as well: the expanded College Football Playoff.
However, offseason news has shifted this market. After opening as a small road favorite in College Station, the Fighting Irish are now field goal underdogs on the road due to injuries along the offensive line to Notre Dame, who need to replace three starters, including the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Joe Alt. Alt’s replacement, Charles Jagusah suffered a torn pectoral muscle that will cost him the season. Against a top-flight defensive line that ranked fifth in tackles for loss, third in line yards, and fourth in EPA/Rush, Notre Dame’s new-look offense may be up against it with injuries in the trenches.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M comes in far more complete on offense in Klein’s offensive system that thrived at Kansas State. Given the current makeup of each team, I believe the Aggies come in with an edge, and Klein’s ability to scheme up run plays can open up the passing game later on.
The low total checks with the style of game I expect, a high-level chess match that may lack explosive plays early. With the Fighting Irish struggling to hold up offensively with a patchwork offensive line, I expect we see the Aggies push ahead and lean on the ground game while avoiding giving an elite Notre Defense (top 10 in EPA/Play in its own right last season) any sort of openings.
In a tight lipped affair, I like Texas A&M to win a low scoring affair.
PICK: Texas A&M -3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.