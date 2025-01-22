Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds for Australian Open Semifinals
10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is on the brink of his first title in Melbourne since 2023 but first must beat Alexander Zverev to secure his spot in the championship match.
Djokovic is fresh off a victory against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, setting up a meeting against the big-serving Zverev, who has enjoyed a strong run this tournament and is in his third semifinals at this Grand Slam.
Zverev is still searching for his first-ever Grand Slam title and will need to get past the all-time leader in Grand Slam titles in order to do it.
Oddsmakers are bullish on Zverev keeping it close, can he do it?
Let’s break down the odds and set the stage for the semifinals.
Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Djokovic: -2.5 (-116)
- Zverev: +2.5 (-116)
Moneyline
- Djokovic: -162
- Zverev: +134
Total: 40.5 (Over -112/Under -118)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 23th
- Game Time: TBD
- Venue: Rod Laver Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick
Djokovic holds an 8-4 advantage against Zverev, but the two have only met once since 2023, a straight sets win for the Serbian in Cincinnati (outdoor hardcourt surface).
Of course, the stakes are at their highest, where Zverev has struggled over his career. Last year, Zverev squandered two chances to win a Grand Slam, losing two sets to one lead to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open Final.
Facing the always dominant Djokovic, even at the Serbian’s advanced age, will not be easy.
The German has a massive first serve, but Djokovic is among the best returners still and his ability to extend rallies under the lights in Melbourne where the conditions should be cooler should benefit him in his pursuit of grinding points out and extending this match.
As the longer the match goes on, I fancy Djokovic, who looked his best self against Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, breaking serve six times in the four-set victory as well as dominating on Alcaraz’s second serve, winning 67% of points.
While Zverev is a far more potent server, if this match becomes a grind and the pressure rises, the German's issue on the second serve can creep in and the match can tilt in Djokovic’s direction.
I’ll trust Djokovic to get it done and advance to the Australian Open final.
PICK: Djokovic ML (-162)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
