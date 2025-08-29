Novak Djokovic vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction, Odds for US Open Third Round
Round 3 of the U.S. Open is set to begin on the men's side today, and tonight's marquee matchup is a showdown between No. 7 Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.
Djokovic has cruised through his first two opponents as he looks to make yet another deep run at the U.S. Open.
Let's take a look at the odds and my prediction for tonight's showdown.
Novak Djokovic vs. Cameron Norrie Odds
Moneyline
- Novak Djokovic -1100
- Cameron Norrie +680
Total Games
- 33.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Novak Djokovic vs. Cameron Norrie How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
Novak Djokovic: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
Djokovic has five career titles at the U.S. Open, with his latest coming two years ago in 2023.
There's no question he's still one of the best in the world, but he's also clearly lost a step, fallen clearly behind the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Still, it's worth noting that the U.S. Open has historically been his third-best Grand Slam, sporting an 87% win rate here compared to 89% at Wimbledon and 91% at the Australian Open.
He defeated Learner Tien in straight sets in the first round and then defeated Zachary Svajda in four sets in the second round.
Cameron Norrie: How They've Fared at the U.S. Open
Cameron Norrie's best finish at the U.S. Open was a fourth-round appearance in 2022. Last year, Norrie made it to the third round, eventually getting upset by Matteo Arnaldi.
With being said, Norrie is coming into this tournament fresh off a strong quarterfinals appearance at this year's Wimbledon. Overall, Norrie has a 56% win rate at the U.S. Open.
Norrie defeated Sebastian Korda in the first round and then took down Francisco Comesana in the second round.
Novak Djokovic vs. Cameron Norrie Prediction and What the Odds Say
Djokovic enters this match as the -1100 favorite, which is an implied probability of 91.67% of advancing to the third round.
These two have faced each other six times in their careers, with Djokovic winning all six matches. The most recent came in the Round of 16 at this year's French Open. Djokovic won the match in straight sets.
With that in mind, I have no choice but to bet on this being a similar result. In six career matches against him, Norrie has won just one set, which came at the 2022 edition of Wimbledon. That means Djokovic's set record against Norrie is 15-1. I expect another victory in straight sets tonight.
Pick: Cameron Norrie to NOT win a set (-118) via FanDuel
