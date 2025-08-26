Novak Djokovic vs. Zachary Svajda Prediction, Odds for US Open Second Round
Novak Djokovic entered the 2025 edition of the U.S. Open as the No. 7 seed, and he blew past Learner Tien in the first round, winning in straight sets.
Now, he'll face Zachary Svajda in the second round as he continues his bid for at least one more career Grand Slam title.
Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for this Round 2 matchup.
Novak Djokovic vs. Zachary Svajda Odds
Moneyline
- Novak Djokovic -1700
- Zachary Svajda +890
Total Games
- 32.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Novak Djokovic vs. Zachary Svajda How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 27
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Novak Djokovic: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
Djokovic has five career titles at the U.S. Open, with his latest coming two years ago in 2023.
There's no question he's still one of the best in the world, but he's also clearly lost a step, fallen clearly behind the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Still, it's worth noting that the U.S. Open has historically been his third-best Grand Slam, sporting an 87% win rate here compared to 89% at Wimbledon and 91% at the Australian Open.
Zachary Svajda: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
Zachary Svajda got his first Grand Slam win of his career in the opening round, when he defeated Zsombor Piros in straight sets. The 22-year-old has his work cut out for him in Round 1, but getting a first Grand Slam match win under his belt is a big step for the young Californian.
Novak Djokovic vs. Zachary Svajda Prediction and What the Odds Say
As you'd expect, Djokovic is set as a significant favorite in this match at -1700 odds. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 94.44% chance of winning on Wednesday.
This will be the first time these two will face each other in their careers.
I have little doubt that Djokovic will win this match, but you probably don't want to lay the -1700 price tag on it. If you're looking for a bet that has more value, consider betting on Djokovic to win in straight sets at -150.
Svajda is early in his career, and winning his first Grand Slam match was a big step, but he's in over his head against a still dangerous Djokovic. He's already defeated his first opponent in straight sets, and I foresee a similar result in Round 2.
Pick: Novak Djokovic wins in straight sets (-150) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!