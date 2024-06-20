Nuggets Odds to Win NBA Championship (Denver Expected to Bounce Back in 2024-25)
The Denver Nuggets are no longer the defending champions, but that doesn't mean that Vegas isn't high on them in the 2024-25 season.
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023-24 season, ending their quest for back-to-back titles, but it seems like oddsmakers believe they're still the best in the West.
Outside of the Boston Celtics, who are the favorite to win the title at +290 odds, Denver is second on the list and the only team with 8/1 odds or shorter (currently +800) to win it all next season.
It makes sense, as Denver's core of Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are all under contract, but the Nuggets could be in danger of losing free agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- the team's best guard defender -- in the offseason.
If that happens, the Nuggets' odds in the futures market may take a hit.
Still, Denver has the edge on Minnesota, Oklahoma City and even the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks going into next season.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +900
- Milwaukee Bucks: +950
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1400
- New York Knicks: +1600
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3000
- Miami Heat: +3500
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Atlanta Hawks: +12000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Houston Rockets: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +40000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.