Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 4

The Clippers are home favorites over the Nuggets in Game 4 on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Clippers rattled off two straight wins to take a 2-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. The two teams will meet for Game 4 in Los Angeles, and the Nuggets will hope to bounce back with a win to avoid the Clippers taking a dominant series lead.

Let's take a look at the odds, my best player prop, and my prediction for this pivotal Game 4 showdown in the Western Conference playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Nuggets +6 (-110)
  • Clippers -6 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Nuggets +188
  • Clippers -225

Total

  • 212.5 (Over -114/Under -116)

Nuggets vs. Clippers How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, April 26
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Intuit Dome
  • How to Watch (TV): TNT
  • Series: Clippers lead 2-1

Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

  • Russell Westbrook, PG - Game Time Decision
  • Michael Porter Jr., SF - Game Time Decision
  • DaRon Holmes II, C - Out For Season

Clippers Injury Report

  • Seth Lundy, G - Out For Season

Nuggets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

  • Nikola Jokic OVER 49.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-114) via FanDuel

Big players make big plays in big games, and that will hold true on Saturday in a pivotal game for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is, at the very least, going to go down swinging in a huge Game 4 against the Clippers. He has already reached 47+ points, rebounds, and assists in each game so far this series, and I expect him to bring his best stuff on Saturday night.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to take the OVER. The Nuggets have an effective field goal percentage of just 49.6% so far in this series, well below their season average of 57.0%. I expect to see some significant positive regression in that area in Game 5. Let's not forget the Clippers are also a top 10 team in that stat, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 55.5%.

We've also seen both teams play at a much slower pace in this series than they have all throughout the regular season. I'm willing to bet on that being more of a factor of variance than I think it is a result of game-planning for both teams. I think we're going to see things open up in a big way for both teams on Saturday.

Pick: OVER 212.5 (-114)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

