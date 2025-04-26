Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 4
The Los Angeles Clippers rattled off two straight wins to take a 2-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. The two teams will meet for Game 4 in Los Angeles, and the Nuggets will hope to bounce back with a win to avoid the Clippers taking a dominant series lead.
Let's take a look at the odds, my best player prop, and my prediction for this pivotal Game 4 showdown in the Western Conference playoffs.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Nuggets +6 (-110)
- Clippers -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets +188
- Clippers -225
Total
- 212.5 (Over -114/Under -116)
Nuggets vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 26
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Clippers lead 2-1
Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Russell Westbrook, PG - Game Time Decision
- Michael Porter Jr., SF - Game Time Decision
- DaRon Holmes II, C - Out For Season
Clippers Injury Report
- Seth Lundy, G - Out For Season
Nuggets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Jokic OVER 49.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-114) via FanDuel
Big players make big plays in big games, and that will hold true on Saturday in a pivotal game for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is, at the very least, going to go down swinging in a huge Game 4 against the Clippers. He has already reached 47+ points, rebounds, and assists in each game so far this series, and I expect him to bring his best stuff on Saturday night.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to take the OVER. The Nuggets have an effective field goal percentage of just 49.6% so far in this series, well below their season average of 57.0%. I expect to see some significant positive regression in that area in Game 5. Let's not forget the Clippers are also a top 10 team in that stat, sporting an effective field goal percentage of 55.5%.
We've also seen both teams play at a much slower pace in this series than they have all throughout the regular season. I'm willing to bet on that being more of a factor of variance than I think it is a result of game-planning for both teams. I think we're going to see things open up in a big way for both teams on Saturday.
