Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
The Denver Nuggets are coming off a win on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings as they head into the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Los Angeles is off to a slow start this season, losing to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, the team’s fifth straight defeat. The Clippers are just 3-7 this season and hold an NBA-worst 1-9 record against the spread.
To make matters worse, star Kawhi Leonard (ankle) remains out of the lineup for this game. The Clippers are 0-4 without the two-time NBA Finals MVP in the lineup this season.
As for the Nuggets, they sat Jamal Murray on a back-to-back earlier this month and had listed him and Aaron Gordon on their injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game in Sacramento. So, the Nuggets’ injury report is worth monitoring in this matchup before placing any wagers.
Here’s a look at the early odds, my prediction and more for this Western Conference battle.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets -3.5 (-102)
- Clippers +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: -155
- Clippers: +130
Total
- 224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nuggets vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Altitude
- Nuggets record: 8-2
- Clippers record: 3-7
Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Kawhi Leonard – out
- Jahmyl Telfort – out
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out
Nuggets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- John Collins UNDER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-118)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Collins against Denver:
John Collins got the start in place of Kawhi Leonard on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block in just over 31 minutes of action.
The veteran forward has been a nice piece for the Clippers this season, averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in mainly a bench role. Even with more touches available with Leonard out, I think this line is a little high for Collins against Denver.
Collins is likely going to have to deal with Aaron Gordon in this game, and the Nuggets forward is one of the better defenders at his position in the league. Collins also has just one game all season that he's cleared this number, scoring 19 points to go with four rebounds and two assists against the Phoenix Suns.
With Kawhi out, he has finished with 22, 18, 25 and 16 PRA in four games. I'll fade him at this inflated number on Wednesday night.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Bettors are going to want to wait for Denver’s injury report before betting on this game, but the fact that the Nuggets are opening as favorites suggests that at least Nikola Jokic will be in action on Wednesday.
Los Angeles has yet to win a game without Kawhi Leonard and has only covered the spread in one of 10 games this season.
The Clippers are 22nd in the NBA in net rating while Denver is second, and the Nuggets are off to an impressive 7-3 start against the number.
As long as Jokic suits up in this matchup, I think the Nuggets pull out their ninth win of the 2025-26 season.
Pick: Nuggets Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
