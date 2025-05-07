Nuggets vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Target SGA, Jokic and Westbrook)
Can the Oklahoma City Thunder bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals?
OKC is favored at home, but it’ll need a big game from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to make that happen. The MVP candidate has struggled shooting the ball in the playoffs, but I’m buying him as a prop target in Game 2.
SGA is the only player to consider in this game, as Russell Westbrook has been a revelation for Denver in the playoffs and Nikola Jokic was dominant in several aspects of the game in Game 1.
Here’s a breakdown of props for these three stars in Game 2.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Thunder
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 32.5 Points (-115)
- Russell Westbrook OVER 12.5 Points (-105)
- Nikola Jokic OVER 21.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 32.5 Points (-115)
SGA has struggled shooting the ball in the playoffs, hitting just 41.5 percent of his shots from the field and 26.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc through five games.
However, Gilgeous-Alexander is still scoring at a high rate due to the sheer volume of shots that he’s taking. The All-NBA guard is averaging 28.8 points per game on 23.6 shots per game. He’s also scored 31 or more points in three straight games, including 33 points in Game 1 of this series.
The usage will always be there for SGA, and I’m betting on some positive regression for him from a shooting perspective. During the regular season, the former first-round pick shot 51.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3.
Russell Westbrook OVER 12.5 Points (-105)
This postseason, Russell Westbrook has played six full games (he exited one early and missed another), and he’s scored 14 or more points in all of them.
The former league MVP is averaging 14.4 points per game overall in the playoffs, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.
The usage is going to be there for Russ – he’s averaging 25.2 minutes and 10.4 shots per game – and with Michael Porter Jr. dealing with a shoulder injury, the Nuggets have opted to close games with him at times in this series.
He’s undervalued at this number given how short Denver’s rotation has been this postseason.
Nikola Jokic OVER 21.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jokic should easily clear this combo prop on Wednesday:
In Game 1 against OKC, Jokic only needed rebounds (he had 22) to clear this prop line, so why not take a shot on his rebounds and assists prop in Game 2?
During the regular season, Jokic had 22 or more rebounds and assists in every game against the Thunder, and he built on that with 22 boards and six dimes in Game 1. While the passing wasn’t at its usual level for the three-time league MVP, Jokic made up for it by dominating on the glass.
I expect that to continue, as the Thunder are 10th amongst all playoff teams in rebounding percentage and finished the regular season at 20th in the league in opponent rebounds per game. Jokic has torched OKC on the glass in five meetings this season, grabbing 12 or more boards in every game, including three games with 18 or more rebounds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.