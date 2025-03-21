Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 21
The Denver Nuggets are 5-5 in their last 10 games and will be once again without Nikola Jokic on Friday night when they hit the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.
The final stretch of games is important for the Nuggets as just four games separate the No. 2 seed Rockets and the No. 6 seed Warriors in the Western Conference. If they end the season on a cold streak they could stumble down the standings in a hurry.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this game tonight.
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Nuggets +1.5 (-110)
- Trail Blazers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets +100
- Trail Blazers -120
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): KATU, KUNP, and ALT
- Nuggets record: 44-26
- Trail Blazers record: 31-39
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Christian Braun, G - Game Time Decision
- Jamla Murray, PG - Game Time Decision
- Aaron Gordon, PF - Game Time Decision
- Nikola Jokic, C - Out
- Julian Strawther, G - Out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Jabari Walker, F - Out
- Deandre Ayton, C - Out
- Jerami Grant, SF - Game Time Decision
- Robert Williams III, C - Out
- Sidy Cissoko, G - Game Time Decision
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Best Prop Bet
- Russell Westbrook 2+ Steals (+116) via FanDuel
The Trail Blazers have had a significant issue with turnovers this season, ranking 29th in the NBA in turnovers per possession, coughing it up 15.7% of the time they have the ball. To try to take advantage of that, I'll back Russell Westbrook to record at least two steals tonight. He's averaging 1.4 steals per game this season.
Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Nuggets aren't the same team with Jokic sidelined, especially offensively. That's backed up by the fact their effective field goal percentage has dropped 2.0% since he's been hurt. If they don't have the offense they normally do, they may struggle to beat the Trail Blazers on the road.
The Nuggets don't have the defense to make up for their lack of offense. They rank just 22nd in the NBA in defensive efficiency, well below the Trail Blazers, who come in at 14th in that stat.
Despite the difference in record, I think the Blazers are the side to back tonight.
Pick: Trail Blazers -1.5 (-110) via BetMGM
