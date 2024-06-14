Odds Improve for Patrick Mahomes, CJ Stroud, and Jordan Love to Win NFL MVP
Patrick Mahomes remains the favorite for NFL MVP in 2024, according to BetMGM, and his odds are only strengthening.
Mahomes’s odds have improved since opening at +600, and the two-time regular season MVP now has +500 odds to win a third. Mahomes also has the highest number of tickets at 13.3% and the highest handle (money) at 15.7%.
People like to bet on a proven winner. Mahomes currently represents the third-biggest liability for the Sportsbook.
Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have the next-best odds after Mahomes. They are both +900 to win the award but are not popular bets.
CJ Stroud, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, has the fourth-best odds. They are shorter now at +1000 than where they opened (+1100).
The public is clearly behind the Cinderella story in Houston. 13.2% of tickets have been pulled for Stroud, and he represents the second-highest liability for the Sportsbook despite the fact he does not have a large share of the handle. The additions of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon in the off-season and the return of Tank Dell have bettors feeling bullish about Stroud’s sophomore season.
Interestingly, the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, has only the fifth-best odds at +1200, despite the fact that this would also be his third award.
The first NFC player on the list is Jordan Love whose odds have improved from +1600 at opening to +1400 today. Love has the third-most tickets at 7.7% and a 10.5% share of the handle.
Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts follow Love with +1600 odds at BetMGM.
Bears fans and Jets fans have also gotten in on the fun.
Rookie QB Caleb Williams has long odds at +8000. Though our source did not reveal the number of tickets for Williams, they did share that Williams winning the MVP is their greatest liability.
Meanwhile, bets on Jets QB Aaron Rodgers account for 9.9% of the handle, though there is not a high volume of tickets. Sharp money could be backing Rodgers to win his fifth MVP. At +2000, that bet could be worth a second look.
