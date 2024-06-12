Odds Released for the No. 2 Overall Pick in 2024 NBA Draft (Zaccharie Risacher Favored)
The 2024 NBA Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook have released odds for the No. 2 overall pick, which is held by the Washington Wizards.
Zaccharie Risacher, who has been climbing in the odds to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, is favored at -125 to land in Washington with the No. 2 overall pick. The Wizards are in a full rebuild mode, so they may not draft positionally at No. 2, and adding a 3-and-D wing would certainly be helpful to build out the roster.
Here's the full list for the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, as well as a few players/storylines to watch before betting on the draft.
Odds for the No. 2 Overall Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
- Zaccharie Risacher: -125
- Alexandre Sarr: +160
- Donovan Clingan: +650
- Reed Sheppard: +2000
- Stephon Castle: +3400
- Matas Buzelis: +5000
- Nikola Topic: +6000
- Rob Dillingham: +10000
- Bronny James: +20000
- Zach Edey: +20000
Zaccharie Risacher Favored to Go No. 2
Risacher is the leader in the clubhouse for the No. 2 overall pick, but he's been mocked at the No. 1 pick to the Atlanta Hawks in this cycle, most recently by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.
"Risacher seems like the most likely choice at this point for the Hawks; he’s a theoretical 3-and-D wing who can fit whether or not they keep Trae Young," O'Connor wrote. "I’m not as high on Risacher as others are, due to his lack of a proven jump shot and his lack of shot-creation skills. But there’s no doubt he can defend. I don’t think this pick is a lock, though: League sources say the Hawks have been unable to bring in top prospects to Atlanta for workouts so far. The expectation is that’ll change in the lead-up to the draft, and getting to spend hands-on time with these guys would certainly help in clarifying the front office’s big decision, whether that’s to keep the pick, trade down, or trade out entirely."
If Risacher goes at No. 1, that would open up the projected No. 1 pick (at least in the odds) Alexandre Sarr to go at No. 2. That makes him an interesting value at +160 to go No. 2, especially since his odds have fallen to just -150 to go No. 1.
The top of the draft is going to be a little shaky -- as these markets suggest -- since there is no clear No. 1 prospect in the draft. For Atlanta at No. 1, it'll be interesting to see if the team moves on from Trae Young or Dejounte Murray which could give away its draft strategy.
As for Washington at No. 2, it simply needs an influx of talent, and the betting odds are projecting Sarr and Risacher as by far the top two picks in this draft, so it could be wise to bet on both to land at No. 2.
Two UConn Stars in Mix for No. 2 Overall Pick
There are two prospects that I'm intrigued by at the No. 2 spot -- University of Connecticut stars Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle.
Donovan Clingan
Clingan is arguably the most surefire big man in the draft, as he's already a strong defender and rebounder who can run the floor and switch better than some other bigs (like Zach Edey) in the draft. Sarr has more potential, but there is a lot to wonder about with his offensive game.
Clingan doesn't have an outside game as a center either, but he's a very good passer for his size. He could be an intriguing option at No. 2 if the Wizards aren't high on either Sarr or Risacher -- or if the one they want is picked at No. 1.
Stephon Castle
Castle projects as an immediate plus defender at the NBA level, although his biggest weakness is his 3-point shooting.
The guard also reportedly hasn't conducted workouts for teams with a starting point guard in place, but Washington has an opening there now that Tyus Jones is a free agent this offseason.
I'm high on Castle as a prospect, and while No. 2 may be out of his range, he could be worth a dart throw at No. 2 as arguably the best guard -- along with Kentucky's Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham -- in this class.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.