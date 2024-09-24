Offensive Player of the Year Odds: Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson Lead Way Ahead of Week 4
The Offensive Player of the Year award has turned into the award for the best non-quarterback over the past number of years, which has made the race for the award a fascinating one this season.
Tyreek Hill and Christian McCaffrey were the preseason favorites, but with Hill struggling without Tua Tagovailoa and McCaffrey sidelined with an injury, the race has become wide open and the likes of Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson have taken full advantage.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the award.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
- Saquon Barkley +310
- Justin Jefferson +600
- CeeDee Lamb +1100
- Breece Hall +1400
- Nico Collins +1500
- Josh Allen +1600
- Amon-Ra St. Brown +2000
- Alvin Kamara +2200
- Tyreek Hill +2200
- Jonathan Taylor +2200
- Bijan Robinson +2500
- Ja'Marr Chase +2500
- Rashee Rice +2500
- Derrick Henry +4000
Barkley and Jefferson Top Odds List
Barkley is set as the betting favorite to win the award at +310, an implied probability of 24.39%. He leads the NFL in rushing yards with 351 while also averaging a blistering 5.6 yards per carry. Throw in the fact he has 10 receptions for 53 yards and five total touchdowns and there's a strong argument to be made that he's been the best offensive player in the league through the first three weeks.
Jefferson is second on the odds list, but part of that may be the fact that he's been on a Vikings team that is 3-0 despite no one having high expectations for them this season. He's fourth in the league in receiving yards with 273 while hauling in 14 receptions.
Nico Collins may be the better bet to win the award amongst wide receivers. He has 50 more yards than any other receiver in the league this season, racking up 338 yards through the air along with 18 receptions. No other receiver is averaging over 100 yards per game while Collins is averaging 112.7.
At 12-1, Collins is the best bet on the board right now.
