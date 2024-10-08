Ohio State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
The two favorites to win the Big Ten meet in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday when Ohio State travels to take on the Ducks as road favorites.
The Buckeyes are the betting favorite to win the National Championship and will look to handle its first projected competitive matchup against Oregon. The Ducks have been a bit underwhelming relative to oddsmakers projections, yet to cover a spread, while Ohio State has steamrolled through the easier part of its schedule.
Who will show it has National Championship capabilities on Saturday in a College Football Playoff level matchup?
Here’s how we’re betting it.
Ohio State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: -3.5 (-102)
- Oregon: +3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -152
- Oregon: +126
Total: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Ohio State vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Ohio State Record: 5-0
- Oregon Record: 5-0
Ohio State vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Will Howard: The Kansas State transfer has kept this Ohio State offense on schedule all season long, but he has yet to be tested by a formidable defense just yet. Howard has made five big-time throws to five turnover-worthy passes this season and has only passed the ball more than 20 yards down the field on 11% of his dropbacks. Can the Ducks shut down the elite Buckeyes run game and force Howard to pass to beat this defense?
Oregon
Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel has completed nearly 78% of his passes this season, but already has three turnovers and has taken seven sacks in just five games as the Ducks deal with offensive line injuries and some growing pains to a new look offense with the Oklahoma transfer under center. Oregon’s offense has been efficient, but not explosive, and is struggling once it gets scoring chances. The Ducks are bottom half of the country in explosive rush and pass rate and are scoring a touchdown on two-thirds of its red zone chances.
Ohio State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Ohio State hasn’t had to show much, but the team is oozing with talent and has won with enough ease to justify making the Buckeyes a road favorite against an elite foe like Oregon.
The Ducks offensive line hasn’t been as sturdy as many hoped heading into the season, and the team’s lack of big play capabilities thus far makes it harder to see the offense keeping up with Ohio State’s bevy of weapons on offense.
Can Oregon methodically march down the field on Ohio State’s elite defense? That will likely dictate this matchup.
While both teams have immense talent on offense, I actually lean towards a conservative game script in this one with potentially long developing drives that end with field goals.
Oregon’s defense has been strong this season, ranking 29th in EPA/Play has put teams behind the sticks offense, ranking 13th in success rate nationally. While Chip Kelly and the Buckeyes offense will want to spread the Ducks out, I believe that the team opts to attack on the ground with the duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.
Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty was able to run for nearly 200 yards on the Ducks, and I believe that the team wants to get ahead of the sticks to keep the chains moving rather than throwing early to fall behind with Howard’s still questionable arm talent.
I think we see a slow start where Oregon struggles to hit the explosive plays for quick scores before this game opens up.
PICK: 1H Under 26.5
