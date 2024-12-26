Ohio State vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players for College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
One of the highlights of the 2024 college football regular season was Oregon vs. Ohio State in Week 7, a thriller won by the Ducks at home.
Now, the two meet again with the stakes far higher, at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The undefeated Ducks are the slight underdogs in this one against the talented Buckeyes who looked dominant in its first round win against Tennessee at home.
How should we bet on this anticipated rematch? Here’s our betting preview
Ohio State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: -2.5 (-115)
- Oregon: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: -132
- Oregon: +105
Total: 54.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ohio State vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 1
- Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Ohio State vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Will Howard: Howard had his best game of the season against Tennessee, passing for 311 yards on 24-of-29 passes with three touchdown throws. The Kansas State transfer may have failed to engineer a game winning touchdown drive in a one point loss to Oregon earlier this season, but he did have a fantastic game against the Ducks, passing for 326 yards on 28-of-35 passing for a pair of touchdowns.
Oregon
Dillon Gabriel: The Heisman Trophy finalist will look to follow up a stellar season in Eugene with a Rose Bowl win. Gabriel had his best game of the season against Ohio State, completing 23-of-34 passes for 341 yards with a pair of touchdowns while adding a touchdown rush.
Ohio State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Two of the best in the country will play in a projected tightly contested affair.
The Buckeyes offense will look slightly different in this matchup, more short-handed on the offensive line, but I still believe the Buckeyes will have answers for the Ducks' sturdy defense.
Oregon’s defense struggles to contain the run, evident in games against Boise State and Penn State, and that can open up downfield pass attempts for the Buckeyes offense.
The Ducks defensive line is a middling rush stopping unit, ranked outside the top 80 in defensive line yards and 63rd in EPA/Rush. While a disciplined defense that limits explosive run plays, the Buckeyes should be able to keep the ball on the ground reliably. In the first meeting, Ohio State averaged nearly six yards per rush.
However, the Buckeyes struggled to match the Ducks offense, who opened up the playbook and torched the Ohio State secondary, averaging more than 10 yards per dropback and a 92nd percentile EPA/Dropback mark when compared to games last season.
The Ducks offense will be equipped to handle the Buckeyes, who ultimately haven’t faced teams with the type of speed Oregon has.
There were only four tackles for loss combined in the first meeting as I expect offenses to rule the day in the Rose Bowl, making for a high scoring back-and-forth matchup.
PICK: OVER 54.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.