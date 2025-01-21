Ohio State vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 21
Purdue is on a good run of form in Big Ten play, winning seven straight games and climbing to the top of the Big Ten standings.
The Boilermakers return home from a trip out west that featured back-to-back awesome defensive efforts, allowing less than 60 points in each game against Washington and Oregon. The team will host Ohio State at Mackey Arena as considerable favorites in hopes of bolstering its standing in the competitive league.
Here’s our betting preview for this Big Ten matchup.
Ohio State vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio State: +9.5 (-102)
- Purdue: -9.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ohio State: +390
- Purdue: -530
Total: 141.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ohio State vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 21st
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Ohio State Record: 10-8
- Purdue Record: 15-4
Ohio State vs. Purdue Key Players to Watch
Ohio State
Bruce Thornton: Ohio State lost a heartbreaker to Indiana on Friday night, losing in overtime despite a fine showing from Burce Thornton, who poured in 18 points with six rebounds and three assists. The leader of this Buckeyes offense will look to get the team back on track in a matchup against Braden Smith.
Purdue
Braden Smith: The Boilermakers guard continues to raise his level, fresh off an impressive 15 points and seven assists to go with four steals in the win at Oregon. Smith has been doing it all for the team, leading the country in assist rate while shooting north of 40% from beyond the arc.
Ohio State vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
Purdue is set up for success in this one against Ohio State’s shaky ball handling of late.
The Buckeyes have struggled with pressure in Big Ten play, posting the second-worst turnover rate in the league. That’s a big issue on the road against a surging Purdue team that is leading conference play in turnover percentage.
The team will take the ball from Ohio State and also force the team out of its preferred shot diet of getting into the paint, shooting mid-range twos, and getting to the rim. Purdue has the second-highest three-point rate allowed in Big Ten competition while holding teams to 31% shooting from distance.
Ohio State doesn’t like shooting from the perimeter, and isn’t very good at it, shooting 29% from the three-point line in Big Ten play.
Further, Ohio State has struggled on the road, losing by double digits at Texas A&M and Maryland while needing two overtimes to beat Big Ten bottom-feeder Minnesota. The team did lose by two to Wisconsin last week, but I’m going to side with Purdue to keep it rolling at home and win convincingly.
PICK: Purdue -9.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.