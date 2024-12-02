Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for MAC Conference Championship Game
Miami (Ohio) will look to be the first team in more than a decade to go back-to-back in the MAC with a Conference Championship date against Ohio on Saturday afternoon.
The RedHawks have been on a tear to close the regular season, including beating its in-state foe the Bobcats at home earlier this season. Can Brett Gabbert and the Miami (Ohio) offense out-pace the Bobcats and win the league?
Here’s our betting preview.
Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ohio: +2.5 (-112)
- Miami (Ohio): -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ohio: +106
- Miami (Ohio): -128
Total: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 7th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Ohio Record: 9-3
- Miami (Ohio) Record: 8-4
Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) Key Players to Watch
Ohio
Parker Navarro: Navarro stepped in for now Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and has unlocked a devastating run game with Navarro a big part of it. The senior has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards this season while adding 1,934 through the air, but the Bobcats have struggled when needing him to pass too much. Navarro has passed the ball more than 24 times just three times this season. A negative game script can lead to issues for the Bobcats in this matchup, notable considering he was pulled against Miami (Ohio) in the first meeting after he completed only 13 passes for 88 yards with two interceptions.
Miami (Ohio)
Brett Gabbert: Gabbert has come on strong to finish the season as the RedHawks were a bit undervalued early in the season after a difficult nonconference schedule. Miami has lost just one game in MAC play as Gabbert has been able to elevate his play with an 18-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in league play.
Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction and Pick
Miami closed a three-and-a-half point home favorite against Ohio in the first meeting, and while the Bobcats have continued to improve its play as MAC play has gone on, so have the RedHawks.
It’s worth noting that Miami is inside the top 35 nationally in yards allowed per carry and overall are top 10 in yards per play allowed. The team has done a stellar job at limiting the opposing run game, which can put a ton of pressure on Navarro to make plays. If the first game is any indication, when he was benched with two interceptions, the Bobcats must make adjustments to keep up with the defending champs.
Meanwhile, the Ohio defense has been sturdy all season, in the top 20 in yards per play, but the team couldn’t slow down the RedHawks' offense in the prior meeting, failing to register a tackle for loss and allowing Gabbert to enjoy one of his best games of the season. He completed 14-of-21 passes for 178 yards with three touchdowns while emerging running back Keyon Mozee ran for 113 yards on 16 carries.
It was a comprehensive win for Miami, and even on a neutral field, I’m going to side with the more complete team to go back-to-back in the MAC.
PICK: Miami (Ohio) ML -128
