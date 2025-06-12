Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for Stanley Cup Final Game 4
The Edmonton Oilers enter an almost must-win situation in Game 4. After allowing the Panthers to beat them on their home ice in Game 2, the Oilers now need to steal a win in Sunrise to keep the series within reach. They failed to do so in Game 3, getting dominated by the Panthers in what ended up being a 6-1 decision.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet the pivotal Game 4 on Thursday night.
Oilers vs. Panthers Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Oilers +1.5 (-205)
- Panthers -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Oilers +124
- Panthers -148
Total
- 6.5 (Over +105/Under -125)
Oilers vs. Panthers How to Watch Game 4
- Date: Thursday, June 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Series: Panthers lead 2-1
Oilers vs. Panthers Starting Goalies Game 4
- Florida: Sergei Bobrovsky (.916 SV% in playoffs)
- Edmonton: Stuart Skinner (.894 SV% in playoffs)
Oilers vs. Panthers Best Prop Bet for Game 4
- Evan Bouchard 4+ Shots on Goal (+110) via DraftKings
Evan Bouchard going over his shots total has been the best bet of the Stanley Cup Final. Getting him involved in their offensive game plan has been a big part of the Oilers' strategy in this series. He has recorded at least 7+ shots on goal in all three games against the Panthers. I'm going to get aggressive with this bet in Game 4, and instead of betting the over on his normal total of 2.5, I'm going to bet on him to record at least four at +140. If you want him to record 7+ shots for the third straight game, it's available at +800.
Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick for Game 4
The OVER has hit in all three games of this series, and I see no reason why we shouldn't continue to bet the OVER in Game 4, especially with it set at 6.5. The two teams have played a wide-open style of hockey through the first three games, and they're combining for 6.18 expected goals per 60 minutes of play.
The two teams have also created plenty of high-danger scoring chances, combining for 23.99 high-danger scoring chances per game.
Finally, the Oilers' goaltender, Stuart Skinner, hasn't had his best stuff in this series. He was on fire in the last two rounds, but he hasn't brought his "A" game against the Panthers, sporting a save percentage of .867 through the first three games.
Let's sit back and root for goals on Thursday night.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (+105) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!