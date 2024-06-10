Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Stanley Cup Final Game 2
Despite being outshot 18-32, the Florida Panthers won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, shutting out the Edmonton Oilers by a score of 3-0.
The two teams will meet for Game 2 on Tuesday night and the Panthers have the chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before they head to Edmonton for Game 3.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game.
Oilers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total for Game 2
Puck Line
- Oilers +1.5 (-225)
- Panthers -1.5 (+185)
Moneyline
- Oilers +114
- Panthers -135
Total
- 5.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Oilers vs. Panthers How to Watch Game 2
- Date: Monday, June 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
- How to watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Panthers lead 1-0
Oilers vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Oilers Injury Report
- Troy Stecher, D - Out (Ankle)
Panthers Injury Report
- Ryan Lomberg, LW - Questionable (Illness)
Oilers vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid: The best offense in hockey getting shutout in Game 1 is not a good look. Despite creating plenty of scoring opportunities, the Oilers couldn't get on the board in the opening game. It comes down to the leader of this team, Connor McDavid, to find a way to fix that problem tonight.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky: The Panthers' goaltender stole the show in Game 1, stopping all 31 shots he faced. The Oilers had 3.74 expected goals in the game but those advanced metrics mean nothing if the goalie they're facing stands on his head. That's exactly what happening in the opening game. If he continues to play at that level, the Oilers are in trouble.
Oilers vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick for Game 2
My best bet for Game 1 was the UNDER and it cashed with ease so I see no way of getting away from that peak. The Oilers' recent style of play has aided in limiting high-danger scoring chances in their own end and despite losing, they accomplished that goal giving up only six high-danger scoring opportunities.
Meanwhile, on the other end of the ice, Bobrovsky played an A+ game and shut the door on the Oilers' high-octane offense.
If you look at the advanced metrics, there were a combined expected goals of 5.59 throughout the game, almost exactly at what the total for the game was set at.
I expect more of the same tonight in what should be a defensive battle.
If I had to choose a side, I'd back the Oilers. It's tough to ignore expected goals from the first game. They had an edge of 3.74-1.85 in the opening stanza of the series. If they can find a way to continue to play as well in their own end while sneaking a few past Bobrovksy, they'll have a real chance to even up the series.
Pick: Oilers +114 and UNDER 5.5 (-110)
