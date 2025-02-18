Oklahoma State vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 18
Two of the top teams in the Big 12 in women’s college basketball take the floor on Tuesday night in what is the only game with a ranked team playing.
The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls are looking to build on their 20-5 record in a road game against the Utah Utes (also 20-5 this season).
Utah is actually in a better position in the Big 12 standings, sitting one game ahead of the Cowgirls in conference play. A big reason why? The Utes have won seven games in a row, taking advantage of a favorable part of their schedule where they haven’t played a ranked opponent since losing to TCU back on Jan. 17.
Oklahoma State has been up and down this month, losing to No. 17 West Virginia and unranked BYU (the team’s last game), but in between those losses, it beat No. 12 Kansas State by 30 and unranked Arizona by 19.
Who has the edge in Tuesday’s contest?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 clash.
Oklahoma State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Oklahoma State +5.5 (-110)
- Utah -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma State: +195
- Utah: -238
Total
- 138.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Oklahoma State vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Oklahoma State record: 20-5
- Utah record: 20-5
Oklahoma State vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma State
- Stailee Heard, Guard – 16.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.2 APG, 2.0 SPG
Heard has been extremely impressive for the Cowgirls this season, leading the team in rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 42.9 percent from the 3-point line.
It’s pretty clear that her play is a good indicator of whether or not Oklahoma State will win games. In the losses to West Virginia and BYU, Heard had just seven and five points in those games. In fact, she’s failed to reach double figures in three of the Cowgirls’ five losses.
Keeping her in check will be key for Utah on Tuesday night.
Utah
- Gianna Kneepkens, Guard – 19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.1 SPG
The best shooter in the Big 12, Kneepkens is shooting 47.2 percent from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts per game. She leads the conference in 3-point percentage, effective field goal percentage, and free-throw percentage.
As a team, Utah is fifth in the country in 3-point percentage, and Kneepkens has been a major reason why. During Utah’s seven-game winning streak, the senior guard is averaging 24.0 points per game while shooting a ridiculous 55.1 percent from 3.
Oklahoma State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
So far this season, Utah has only won one game against a top-25 opponent, but it has also been dominant at home, going 13-1 in 14 games.
The Utes – to their credit – have put themselves in a position to make the NCAA Tournament with this seven-game winning streak, and they’ve done it with one of the better offensive attacks in the country.
Utah ranks fifth in 3-point percentage, 25th in points per game, 10th in field goal percentage, and ninth in assists per game and is out-shooting its opponents by seven percent from the field for the season.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is just 4-3 in true road games in the 2024-25 campaign, and it has turned in some clunkers (like its loss to BYU) in conference play.
The Cowgirls have a solid offense, but they hang their hat on the defensive end, holding opponents to just 36.0 percent shooting from the field this season. Will that hold up against this high-flying Utah attack?
It’s hard to fade Oklahoma State since it’s dominated some top-25 teams (the 30-point win over Kansas State this month) and is 3-1 overall against those squads.
However, Utah has played much better as of late and has four wins at home by nine or more points during this winning streak.
I like the Utes to cover on Tuesday night.
Pick: Utah -5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.