Oklahoma vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 11
Oklahoma has been humbled in SEC play after a 13-0 start to the season, losing two straight games to elite opponents in Alabama and Texas A&M over the last week.
Life in the SEC continues to be difficult for the Sooners, who are on the road to face upstart Georgia, who beat Kentucky at home earlier in the week and are 13-2 on the season. The Bulldogs are laying a big number at home on the heels of its best win of the season.
Can the team cover? Here’s how I see it with a full betting preview.
Oklahoma vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma: +6.5 (-110)
- Georgia: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma: +220
- Georgia: -275
Total: 146.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oklahoma vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Oklahoma Record: 13-2
- Georgia Record: 13-2
Oklahoma vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears: The freshman guard is adjusting to life in the SEC where guard play is elite, turning it over seven times in the team’s first two league games. However, the future lottery pick remains an outstanding shot creator, still managing to score in double figures and dish out three assists in each game despite the losses.
Georgia
Asa Newell: The freshman center has been outstanding this season, leading the team in usage while posting a 61% effective field goal percentage with capable three-point shooting. He is a lockdown defensive presence around the rim as well as Georgia has made the leap to borderline SEC contention this season.
Oklahoma vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
This number has blown out past projection systems like KenPom, who makes Georgia a three-point favorite, now laying nearly seven points at home.
To me, this number has gone too far. While Georgia has an edge with Newell around the rim and the team’s ability to clean the glass, the Oklahoma offense has plenty of firepower to keep pace with the Bulldogs on the road.
The Bulldogs prefer to run pick-and-roll offense with Newell either crashing to the rim or cleaning up missed shots for a limited shooting group that is 155th in three-point shooting this season, but the Sooners defend the PNR very well and avoid foul trouble.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s three-point offense has held up nicely through the first half of the season. Porter Moser’s motion based offense has unlocked a ton of open threes thus far, but the team has been able to contest ones as well at a top 100 rate. Overall, this is a top 30 three-point shooting group against a compact Georgia team that is more than willing to concede shots from the perimeter.
This is a big one-game upgrade for Georgia, who was catching a point-and-a-half against Kentucky on Tuesday and now are laying nearly seven at home against a capable Oklahoma team.
I’ll take the points.
PICK: Oklahoma +6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.