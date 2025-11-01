Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Week 10 of the college football season will feature a pair of 6-2 SEC teams when No. 18 Oklahoma takes on No. 14 Tennessee.
Three losses would all but eliminate a team from the College Football Playoff, so this game is a near must-win in terms of each team keeping its National Championship dreams alive. Let's dive into the latest odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma +3 (-115)
- Tennessee -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma +130
- Tennessee -155
Total
- OVER 57 (-110)
- UNDER 57 (-110)
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Oklahoma Record: 6-2 (2-2 in SEC)
- Tennessee Record: 6-2 (3-2 in SEC)
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 8-1 in Oklahoma's last nine games
- Oklahoma is 4-2 ATS in its last six road games
- Tennessee is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 10-2 in Tennessee's last 12 games
- Tennessee is 11-1 straight up in its last 12 home games
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch
- John Mateer, QB - Oklahoma Sooners
John Mateer didn't have his best stuff last week, completing just 54.8% of passes for 223 yards. If the Sooners want to pull off the upset in this game, they need their quarterback to bounce back with a strong start. This team will go as far as Mateer takes them, but they can ill-afford another loss the rest of the way.
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
This is a game between one of the best defenses in the country and one of the worst, yet it's the team with the better defense that's getting three points. Oklahoma enters this week ranking first in adjusted opponent EPA per play and second in opponent yards per play, allowing just 4.05 yards per snap. Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense ranks 125th in adjusted opponent EPA per play and 75th in opponent yards per play, allowing 5.78 yards per snap.
If you're going to give me a field goal's worth of points on the team with the far better defense, I'm going to take that bet 10 times out of 10. Let's hope John Mateer brings his "A" game to take advantage of this Volunteers' defense.
Pick: Oklahoma +3 (-115) via Caesars
