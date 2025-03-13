Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for SEC Tournament Quarterfinal
Auburn’s pursuit of an SEC Tournament title begins in Nashville on Friday afternoon against Ole Miss.
The Tigers season ended with its worst stretch of it, losing two of its final three ahead of the postseason, but will look to reset as we enter the tournament portion of the college basketball season with a matchup against Ole Miss, who the team beat by double digits in both matchups.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss: +10.5 (-110)
- Auburn: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +420
- Auburn: -580
Total: 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ole Miss vs. Auburn State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14th
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Ole Miss Record: 22-10
- Auburn Record: 26-5
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Sean Pedulla: The Ole Miss guard has been the best Rebels player in the regular season matchup, averaging over 21 points in the two games with fine three-point shooting (over 45%). Pedulla will surely need to be at his best for Ole Miss to keep up with Auburn.
Auburn
Johni Broome: The Wooden Award candidate ended the season with a big effort against Alabama in an overtime loss to its rival, scoring 34 points with eight rebounds and five blocks to go with three steals. The Rebels haven’t been able to slow down Broome, either, as the big man scored 20 or more in both games while adding 21 total rebounds and four blocks in the two victories.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
This is a tough matchup for the ‘no-middle’ scheme of Ole Miss’s defense that has given worse ball handling groups issues this season, as Broome is a safety valve for the Auburn offense that can take advantage of four-on-three situations on offense.
The Tigers have had little issue scoring on the Rebels' sturdy defense, scoring 92 points on the road before dropping 106 at Neville Arena.
Auburn’s offense is viewed as the best in the country, and I don’t believe that the Rebels have the recourse to keep a lid on them. To be clear, though, the Tigers' defense has had its fair share of issues, slipping to 46th in adjusted defensive efficiency over the last month, per Bart Torvik.
While Ole Miss has been disposed of by Auburn in both games, the team has been able to score, posting at least 76 points in each game, which leads me to the over in what should be a high-possession affair.
PICK: OVER 154.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
