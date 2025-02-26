Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Auburn continues to be on course to be on the No. 1 seed line for the NCAA Tournament and will look to score yet another impressive win on Wednesday as it hosts Ole Miss.
Few teams have been able to hang with Auburn this season, but Ole Miss will have the opportunity to score a massive upset on Wednesday at a rocking Neville Arena. The Rebels lost by 10 in the first meeting against the Tigers in Oxford and will look to shake off consecutive losses in SEC play to the likes of Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
With a big point spread, what’s the best way to bet on this one? We have you covered below!
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss: +13.5 (-115)
- Auburn: -13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +660
- Auburn: -1050
Total: 153.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ole Miss vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 26th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Neville Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Ole Miss Record: 19-8
- Auburn Record: 25-2
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Malik Dia: Even in a loss to Vanderbilt, Dia showed why he is a unique talent and is a key cog to the Rebels' hopes of a deep NCAA Tournament run. He had two blocks on defense while stepping out on offense and draining a pair of three-point shots. Overall, he finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. In the first meeting, he failed to keep up with Johni Broome and the Tigers frontcourt but did have three blocks to go with nine points and four rebounds.
Auburn
Johni Broome: The Wooden Award candidate continued to thrive in SEC play, fresh off 31 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists against Georgia. He put up similarly impressive numbers against Ole Miss in the first meeting, scoring 20 points to go with 12 rebounds and four assists. At home, Broome can further pad his stats in pursuit of the National Player of the Year.
Ole Miss vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
With a game at Kentucky on deck for Auburn, I like Ole Miss catching a ton of points to keep up and cover the big point spread.
While Ole Miss has been struggling to cover of late, 2-8 against the number in the last 10 games, I do believe that the team has received such a significant upgrade throughout the season that it became overrated in some instances.
With that in mind, the Rebels did compete with Auburn for much of the first meeting, as it was undone by a fantastic shooting game from the Tigers, who hit 50% of their threes en route to a 10-point win.
I’ll bank on some natural regression for the Tigers, even on its home floor, as the Rebels defense is a great ball pressure outfit that contests three-point shots at a high rate.
While the Tigers are among the best teams in the country, we have seen oddsmakers put a premium on the team with Auburn failing to cover its last three games as double-digit favorites.
With that in mind, I’ll side with the Rebels at a big number to stay competitive.
PICK: Ole Miss +13.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.