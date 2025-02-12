Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 12
After making the NCAA Tournament last year, things have gone terribly wrong for South Carolina in 2024-2025.
The Gamecocks are winless in SEC play this season, yet aren’t priced like it in a game-to-game betting market. South Carolina has lost five of its 10 defeats in league play by five or fewer this season as the team continues to compete in the toughest conference in college basketball this season.
The Gamecocks will host Ole Miss on Wednesday night in hopes of scoring its first win in the league. The Rebels are having a strong season under head coach Chris Beard and are off a thrilling come-from-behind win at LSU. How will the team respond against South Carolina in a second straight road game?
Here’s our betting preview.
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss: -4.5 (-115)
- South Carolina: +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -215
- South Carolina: +176
Total: 138.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 12th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ole Miss Record: 18-6
- South Carolina Record: 10-13
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Sean Pedulla: The Virginia Tech transfer has provided a veteran presence on hand as the group is poised to make the NCAA Tournament. He is shooting 40% from beyond the arc while also showcasing improved efficiency across the board, posting a 58% true shooting percentage for the strong offense of the Rebels.
South Carolina
Collin Murray-Boyles: The sophomore forward has drawn NBA Draft notoriety with his versatility on each side of the floor. At 6’8”, he has been a tough guard for SEC defenses as he has maintained strong efficiency metrics while providing strong defense as a rebounder and weakside rim protector. On the year, he is averaging 15 points with nearly nine rebounds per game.
Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
South Carolina hasn’t had any straight-up wins in SEC play, but the team has been a covering machine at home, going 4-1 against the number as a home underdog in league competition.
While I’d like to back the Gamecocks as a home underdog yet again, I see more value in taking the under as the betting market is shaded toward the success of South Carolina in this role of a home pooch.
This matchup suits South Carolina’s defense well. Ole Miss is a jump shot-heavy offense, which is exactly what the Gamecocks’ defense shuts down, posting the 25th-lowest three-point rate in the country. The team forces isolation offense at a high clip and runs teams off the three-point line, which may lead to trouble for the ball movement-centric offense of the Rebels.
On top of that, the Gamecocks are a disciplined unit, third in the SEC in defensive rebounding rate, and have the lowest opponent free throw rate in league play. That should play into its hands as one of the slowest teams in the country, ranking 288th in adjusted tempo, per KenPom.
With limited possessions by way of South Carolina’s strong defensive rebounding, I expect this game to skew under. The Gamecocks offense has struggled against SEC defenses, last in effective field goal percentage.
If South Carolina is going to keep it close, I expect this game to be played in the mid-60s, and I’m more willing to go under than pay a tax to bet the Gamecocks to keep this within a few scores.
PICK: UNDER 138.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
