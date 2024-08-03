Olympic Golf Live Odds After Round 3: Will Xander Schauffele Win Second Straight Gold Medal?
We're through the first three rounds of the men's Olympic golf competition, meaning medals will be won tomorrow.
We have a stacked leaderboard ahead of the final round. Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele are tied atop the leaderboard at 14 under par with Tommy Fleetwood one stroke behind them in solo third. Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler will all be within striking distance as well when they tee off Sunday morning.
Let's take a look at the live odds and then I'll give you my prediction.
Men's Olympic Golf Live Odds Before Final Round
- Xander Schauffele +160
- Jon Rahm +210
- Tommy Fleetwood +550
- Scottie Scheffler +1400
- Rory McIlroy +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama +2200
- Nicolai Hojgaard +3500
- Tom Kim +4500
- Thomas Detry +7500
- Ludvig Aberg +7500
- Joaquin Niemann +10000
Men's Olympic Golf Live Bet
At this point in the competition, I have to think the winner is going to be one of the two leaders after the third round. Xander Schauffele has been on fire in 2024, winning two Majors including July's British Open. Jon Rahm, the former No. 1 golfer in the world, hasn't had his best stuff early in the year but after winning last week's LIV Golf event, he seems to be back in great form.
Two golfers who are some of the best their respective Tours have to offer will match up on Sunday in what I envision will go down to the wire. Both their metrics so far this event have been similar with Xander's putting being a bit better than Rahm's but the Spaniard has gained an advantage off-the-tee.
When it comes to approach play, they've played at an almost identical level. Schauffele has gained +1.31 strokes per round with his irons while Rahm has gained +1.34.
I think it's a true coin flip between these two golfers which leads me to believe the value lies with Rahm at slightly longer odds.
Strap in folks, Sunday's round is going to be must-watch television.
Pick: Jon Rahm +210
