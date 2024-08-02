Olympic Golf Live Odds and Prediction: Live Bet This Former Medalist
The first two rounds of the men's Olympic golf tournament are in the books and we have some familiar names atop the leaderboard. There's a three-way tie at 11 under par between Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, and defending gold medalist, Xander Schauffele.
Jon Rahm, Tom Kim, and Scottie Scheffler are all in the mix as well as we prepare for Saturday's third round action.
If you haven't bet on this tournament, it's not too late. In fact, some of the best batting value can be had at this point of the event. Let's take a look at the live odds to win the gold medal and then I'll break down one golfer who I recommend placing a bet on before the action resumes Saturday morning.
Olympic Golf live odds
Live odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Xander Schauffele +175
- Tommy Fleetwood +400
- Jon Rahm +550
- Hideki Matsuyama +600
- Scottie Scheffler +1200
- Tom Kim +2000
- Thomas Detry +3300
- Rory McIlroy +3300
- Joaquin Niemann +5500
- C.T. Pan +8000
- Guido Migliozzi +8000
- Collin Morikawa +9000
- Ludvig Aberg +11000
Schauffele not only has two major championship wins in 2024, but he's now the live-betting favorite to add a second Olympic gold medal to his resume. At +175, he has a live implied probability of 36.36% of winning the event.
Olympic Golf Live Bet
C.T. Pan +8000
I debated betting on C.T. Pan from Chinese Taipei before the event started, but I didn't have room for him on my card. He jumped off the paper to me as a guy who is a perfect course fit at Le Golf National, a course where placement and accuracy take priority over distance.
Pan also has Olympic experience, coming out on top of a seven-man playoff for the bronze medal back at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Finally, he showed a flash of great form just a few short weeks ago, finishing T2 at the John Deere Classic.
Now that I've seen he has carried that solid form into this week, I'm ready to bet on him. He enters the weekend T5, three strokes off the lead. More importantly, he's leading the entire field in strokes gained: approach, gaining +2.21 strokes per round with his irons.
Anyone striking the ball that well is going to be in contention at this track, as long as he can keep it up for the second half of the tournament.
If you want to bet on him to win the event, you can do it at +8000, but the better move may be to bet on him to finish in the top five (ties included) which is available at +450 odds, winning you a profit of $450 on a $100 bet if he finishes T5 or better.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.