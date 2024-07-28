Olympics Men's Triathlon Odds: Alex Yee and Hayden Wilde Set as Gold Medal Favorites
The first Olympic event on Tuesday morning will be the Men's Triathlon, one of the premier events at the Games.
The event has taken place since the 2000 games Great Britain has dominated them since 2012. For the men's event, a Great Britain athlete is favored to win gold for the third time in the last four Olympic Games.
What is the Triathlon?
The triathlon is considered one of the toughest endurance races that includes three separate sports. Competitors swim, cycle, and run for a combined 32.13 miles (51.5 kilometers). The race starts with a 0.93-mile swim, followed by 25 miles of cycling, and then finishes with a 6.2-mile run.
Let's take a look at the odds to win the gold medal for the 2024 men's triathlon.
2024 Olympic Men's Triathlon Odds
- Alex Yee (GBR) +120
- Hayden Wilde (NZL) +300
- Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR) +850
- Morgan Pearson (USA) +1000
- Dorian Coninx (FRA) +1200
- Pierre Le Corre (FRA) +1200
- Leo Bergere (FRA) +1400
- Luke Willian (AUS) +2400
- Matthew Hauser (AUS) +3000
- Vasco Vilaca (POR) +3600
- Csongor Lehmann (HUN) +4000
- Marten Van Riel (BEL) +4400
- Tim Hellwig (GER) +4600
- Jelle Geens (BEL) +5500
- Vetle Thorn (NOR) +6500
- Ricardo Batista (POR) +6500
- Miguel Hidalgo (BRA) +6500
- Lasse Luhrs (GER) +6500
- Manoel Messias (BRA) +10000
- Charles Paquet (CAN) +10000
The above names are the top 20 on the odds list to win the men's triathlon via FanDuel Sportsbook
Alex Yee and Hayden Wilde Top Two Competitors in Men's Triathlon
Based on the odds, we can feel relatively safe in saying the gold medal will likely be won by either Alex Yee of Great Britain or Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. If you translate their odds to implied probability, they have a 45.45% and 25% respective chances of being atop the podium.
Yee and Wilde were the silver and bronze medal winners at the 2020 Tokyo Games while the third name on the odds list, Kristian Blummenfelt, won gold. Now that Blummenfelt is 30 years old, while Yee and Wilde are 26, many in the triathlon world believe the two younger competitors are now in their prime and will surpass the defending gold medal winner.
Morgan Pearson will be the top competitor from the United States. He's currently ranked eighth in the World Triathlon Championship Series, but a 23rd place finish at the Hamburg competition in July leaves some doubt whether or not he is peaking at the right time for the Olympic games.
The Men's Triathlon is set to begin at 2 a.m. ET (8 a.m. local time) on Tuesday, July 30.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
