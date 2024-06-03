Ons Jabeur vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds and Pick for French Open Quarterfinal
Coco Gauff, 2023 US Open Winner, is into the quarterfinal at Roland-Garros in hopes of making a second French Open title match after making it in 2022.
Gauff will face Ons Jabeur, who is into the quarterfinals of this Grand Slam for the second consecutive year, but has struggled against the top ranked American woman tennis player in the world.
Jabeur has had for more trouble getting to this point, needing far more court time than Gauff, who hasn’t dropped a set this tournament.
The odds reflect a likely Gauff victory, but can Jabeur stay competitive? Here are the odds and our best bet for the French Open quarterfinals.
Ons Jabeur vs. Coco Gauff Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jabeur: +5.5 (+106)
- Gauff: -5.5 (-138)
Moneyline
- Jabeur: +340
- Gauff: -465
Total: 20.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Ons Jabeur vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Pick
This is the second French Open meeting between these two, Gauff steamrolled Jabeur in a 2-0 (6-3, 6-1) win back in the 2021 fourth round, but Jabeur has been far better on clay since.
While the Tunisian has played more this tournament than she likely would have liked, she has been capable of beating Gauff in the past, including on clay in 2020 (Charleston). Gauff hasn’t dropped a set at Roland-Garros yet, but she hasn’t faced a top 30 competitor just yet.
Jabeur, No. 9 in the world, is one of the better on serve on clay, winning more than 69% of her service matches on clay in non-French Open meetings, per TennisAbstract.com. Her ability to hold off break opportunities is going to be imperative against the pace of Gauff, in hopes of dragging matches to a tiebreak and opening up an upset opportunity.
In five losses on clay this season, Jabeur has only lost one of those in straight sets, which included a tiebreaker. She has been able to stay close to opponents throughout this swing and while Guaff is rightfully the favorite, I believe this won’t be a blowout.
My preferred bet in this match is Jabeur +5.5 games in hopes that she can extend the match, or possibly take a set in order to secure this massive spread.
PICK: Jabeur +5.5 (+106)
