Opening Odds to Win NBA Slam Dunk Contest Released (Will Mac McClung 3-Peat?)
The NBA’s All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching, and the field for the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest has been finalized.
Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung will aim to win his third straight dunk contest, and he’ll have an intriguing group of young challengers looking to dethrone him.
Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, and Milwaukee Bucks second-year wing Andre Jackson Jr. are the other three participants for this year’s contest.
There is a major UConn connection in this dunk contest, as both Castle and Jackson recently played for the Huskies – each capturing a national title. In fact, Castle helped replace Jackson for UConn in the 2023-24 season after the Bucks wing left for the NBA.
BetMGM recently released odds for this year’s Slam Dunk Contest, and it’s no surprise that McClung is the favorite to complete the three-peat.
2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds
- Mac McClung: -200
- Matas Buzelis: +425
- Andre Jackson Jr.: +475
- Stephon Castle: +500
It’s never easy to handicap the dunk contest since we don’t know exactly how bold these dunkers will get, but each of these players can really fly.
Jackson and Buzelis are the two bigger players in this contest, and Jackson may have the best jumping ability, as he showed in the dunk above.
However, McClung and Castle may get more of a “wow” factor if they’re able to pull off some dunks at their smaller size. We’ve seen McClung do so in each of the last two seasons.
