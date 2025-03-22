Oregon vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Second Round
Old PAC-12 foes renew their rivalry in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament when Oregon and Arizona meet.
The Wildcats and Ducks each blew out their mid-major opponents in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which sets up a matchup between two familiar teams that will look to advance to the Sweet 16.
Who has the edge in this one? We have you covered below!
Oregon vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon: +3.5 (-105)
- Arizona: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Oregon: +150
- Arizona: -178
Total: 152.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23rd
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Oregon Record: 25-9
- Arizona Record: 23-12
Oregon vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Jackson Shelstad: The sophomore guard has continued his NCAA Tournament success from last season with a big outing against Liberty, scoring 17 points with four rebounds and three assists. Last season, Shelstad averaged 11 points in two losses against Arizona.
Arizona
Caleb Love: Love is a streaky player, and it was evident in his two games against Oregon last season. In the win on the road against the Ducks, he dropped 36 points and scored 22 in the home win as well. However, in the PAC-12 Tournament, the Ducks shut him down to six points while he made only two of his 11 shots. After scoring 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists in the first round win against Akron, how will Love perform in this one?
Oregon vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
There’s plenty of familiarity between these two teams, and Oregon head coach Dana Atlman has had far more success in the NCAA Tournament’s in the past, but I’m going to side with Arizona as small favorites.
There is plenty of firepower on both sides, but Arizona holds a huge edge in terms of generating shots and at the rim. The Wildcats are 10th in the country in rebounding percentage while Oregon is just outside the top 100 at 103rd in the nation.
Further, the Wildcats have overwhelming size in the frontcourt to dominate at the rim, 11th in the country in field goal percentage near the rim according to Haslametrics. While the Ducks are a sturdy interior defense, the team is about national average in average shot distance allowed, so the Wildcats should be able to get where it wants to go on the floor.
I see too many matchup edges not to take the Wildcats at a cheap price.
PICK: Arizona -3.5 (-115, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
