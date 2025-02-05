Oregon vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 5
Oregon is on a stunning three game losing streak, featuring a pair of losses to two of the worst teams in the Big Ten and a blowout loss to UCLA on the road.
Life in the Big Ten won’t get easier for the Ducks, who are in Ann Arbor to face a complete Michigan team that has won eight of 10 games in league play this season. The Wolverines are a considerable home favorite on Wednesday, can Dusty May continue his stellar first season with the program?
Here’s our betting preview for this BIg Ten clash.
Oregon vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon: +6.5 (-102)
- Michigan: -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Oregon: +235
- Michigan: -295
Total: 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Oregon Record: 16-6
- Michigan Record: 16-5
Oregon vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Nate Bittle: Bittle is mired in a slump, scoring 24 points over his last four games as his minutes have started to dwindle, due in part to foul trouble of late. The big man will have his hands full with Wolverines big man Vladislav Goldin on both ends in a battle of two of the most talented centers in the league.
Michigan
Danny Wolf: The Yale transfer and point forward for the Wolverines continues to dazzle in his first year in the Big Ten, fresh off a 16-point, 14-rebound and four-block effort against Rutgers. Wolf has done it all this season for Michigan, the engine behind a top 20 offense, per KenPom.
Oregon vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Michigan continues to be a tricky team to back, failing to cover in its last five games, as the team continues to be sloppy with the ball.
The offense is elite on the interior with Goldin and Wolf scoring at a high clip, the team is shooting 60% on two’s this season, but still has a major flaw. Michigan is 335th in turnover rate this season, making it hard for the team to generate margin as the team’s overall power rating continues to increase with fine play on the surface.
The team is sloppy with the rock, which can be exposed against Oregon’s morphing defense that presses at an above average rate as well.
It appears that Oregon can’t get out of its own way at the moment, but with the severe downgrade in power rating, this can be a good opportunity to bet on the Ducks, who blitzed the Big Ten early in January.
Michigan has been aided by some poor shot making against them, but it doesn't force turnovers or clean the glass at a high rate, ranking in the bottom half of the Big Ten in each during conference play.
I’m buying low on the Ducks, who have a morphing defense that can make things difficult for the high octane Michigan offense that has its own issues it still needs to work through.
PICK: Oregon +6.5
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.