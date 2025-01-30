Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 30
Oregon struggled last Saturday on a road trip to Minnesota but will get a chance to turn it around on the road against a quality foe in UCLA.
The Big Ten is far from easy, evident in Oregon’s trading of wins of late, and it won’t get any easier on the road against the Bruins, who have responded to a four-game losing streak early in league play to win four straight.
Who has the edge on Thursday night in Los Angeles? Let’s break it down below!
Oregon vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon: +3.5 (-102)
- UCLA: -3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Oregon: +150
- UCLA: -182
Total: 139.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Oregon Record: 16-4
- UCLA Record: 16-6
Oregon vs. UCLA Players to Watch
Oregon
Nate Bittle: Bittle is off his worst game of the season, failing to score in 24 minutes against Minnesota. Foul trouble played a role in the Oregon big man’s struggles as he failed to get in a rhythm, but he will have a far tougher task on Thursday at UCLA. On the year, Bittle is averaging nearly 13 points per game with seven rebounds on 50% shooting.
UCLA
Aday Mara: Has UCLA found its missing ingredient? Mara has played a season-high in minutes in his last three games, scoring at least 12 points and grabbing at least six rebounds in each, all Bruins wins. He has also added 12 blocks over the last three as the Bruins' stout defense has been operating at an incredibly high level.
Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
This matchup profiles to be a more defensive-minded affair as the Ducks will struggle to protect the ball against the potent UCLA ball pressure.
The Bruins are third nationally in turnover percentage and Oregon has been sloppy with the ball in Big Ten play, ranking bottom third in the league in turnover rate, per KenPom. Further, the Ducks like to force the issue inside, but UCLA’s compact defense forces teams to shoot from the perimeter.
Further, UCLA will struggle against Oregon’s pressing defense and consistently changing defensive schemes under head coach Dana Altman. The offense has been pedestrian in Big Ten play, ranking 10th in effective field goal percentage and reliant on thriving in the mid-range, but the Ducks defense should be wise to it with Bittle patrolling around the rim.
With the addition of Mara to the rotation, expect him to help keep a lid on the veteran Oregon big man and keep this game to the Bruins' preferred game state, a slow and low-scoring affair.
PICK: UNDER 139.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.