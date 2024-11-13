Oregon vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Oregon is two wins away from completing an undefeated regular season in its first season in the Big Ten.
The Ducks will play its final road game in Madison against a Badgers team that is still searching for a signature win in the Luke Fickell era. Wisconsin has shown flashes at times, but can it play a full 60 minutes against a College Football Playoff team and be live for the upset?
Let’s preview how to bet this primetime showdown.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon: -14.5 (+100)
- Wisconsin: +14.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Oregon: -580
- Wisconsin: +420
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 16th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Oregon Record: 10-0
- Wisconsin Record: 5-4
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Jordan James: The leading running back in the Ducks’ backfield has been nursing injuries of late, which led to Dan Lanning pulling him for most of the team’s Week 11 win against Maryland. He had only seven carries for 29 yards, and with a BYE week on deck, his workload is worth monitoring with capable backups like Noah Whittington and Jayden Limar behind him.
Wisconsin
Braedyn Locke: Locke is off his worst performance as the Badgers’ starter, completing 51% of his passes with two interceptions at Iowa. While he will be back at home at Camp Randall Stadium, can he handle an Oregon defense that has emerged as an elite unit?
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
The Ducks have been lightly challenged since the Ohio State game, winning by an average margin of more than 26 points per game in the last four wins, and I don’t believe the Badgers have the firepower to keep up with the No. 1 team in the country.
The Badgers are outside the top 90 in explosive play rate and are about the national average in success rate. The offensive line has been solid, but the group hasn’t been explosive enough to create excess scoring chances.
However, Oregon hasn’t shown a willingness to run up the score. The Ducks can put up big numbers, but the group isn’t hitting a ton of big plays. With injuries along the skill position group to James, No. 1 receiver Tez Johnson (who will be out for this one), and now depth piece Traeshon Holden after a first-half injury against Maryland, the Ducks have been more methodical in its approach on offense.
The team is set to play its eighth straight game and have a BYE next week, is the group going to be interested in hanging a big number on the Badgers, or will the team look to get a workmanlike win and get to the off-week?
The under is my preference in this one with Oregon eyeing on getting out of this game with as little attrition as possible.
PICK: UNDER 52.5
