Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 8 (Fade Dean Kremer)
The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles will play the rubber match of a three-game set on Thursday night, and oddsmakers are expecting this to be a tight one, setting the Jays as very slight favorites at home.
Toronto has Kevin Gausman on the mound against righty Dean Kremer, and there is a prop bet for one of these starters that happens to be my favorite play of the night.
Before we get into that, let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers, key matchup to watch and more for this AL East clash.
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Orioles -1.5 (+142)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Orioles: -112
- Blue Jays: -108
Total
- 9 (Over -112/Under -108)
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (4-8, 4.39 ERA)
- Toronto: Kevin Gausman (9-8, 4.56 ERA)
Orioles vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 8
- Time: 7:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, MLB Extra Innings
- Orioles record: 68-47
- Jays record: 52-62
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Dean Kremer: Since July 9, Kremer’s ERA has jumped from 3.93 to 4.39, and he’s allowed three or more earned runs in four of his last five starts. The righty has led the O’s to a 6-9 record in his outings but the O’s have dropped each of his last three starts.
Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has the matchup of the night, as he’s crushed Dean Kremer in his career. In 25 at bats against him, Guerrero has eight hits, one double and four homers while slugging .840.
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game is in the prop market, something I broke down in today’s edition of our best MLB prop bets.
Kremer has struggled in 2024, posting a 4.39 ERA and 4.81 FIP in 15 outings, and he’s a prime fade candidate tonight.
This is the first matchup for Kremer with Toronto in the 2024 season, and I’m taking the under on his outs recorded prop since he’s only gotten through six innings once since the start of July and four times in 15 tries this season.
In fact, Kremer has recorded more starts with fewer than five innings pitched than six innings pitched since the start of May.
The righty simply hasn’t been good enough for the O’s to force him deep into games, so I’ll fade him against a Jays team that is very familiar with him from previous seasons.
Pick: Dean Kremer UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.