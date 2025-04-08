Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
The Baltimore Orioles got the better of the Arizona Diamondbacks in their opener of their interleague series on Monday night, beating them by a final score of 5-1. The two teams will face off again on Tuesday night in Arizona.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my favorite wagers.
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Orioles -1.5 (+136)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Orioles -112
- Diamondbacks -108
Total
- 9.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): MASN 2, Dbacks.TV
- Orioles Record: 5-6
- Diamondbacks Record: 5-6
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Charlie Morton, RHP - 0-2, 9.72 ERA
- Arizona: Merrill Kelly, RHP - 1-1, 10.00 ERA
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Best Prop Bet
- Corbin Carroll To Record an RBI (+175) via BetMGM
Corbin Carroll has been red-hot this season. He has already recorded six RBIs while batting .279 and hitting three home runs. Tonight, he and the Diamondbacks get to face Charlie Morton, who has struggled this season with a 9.72 ERA. Let's see if he can get another RBI tonight.
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Based on how both pitchers have begun their 2025 campaigns, you're probably tempted to take the OVER. Let me try to convince you to do the opposite. With the total set all the way up at 9.5, I think the smarter move would be to zig instead of zag and bet on positive regression.
Charlie Morton and Merrill Kelly are both solid veterans who have been in the Majors for several years. I'd be beyond shocked if they continue to post the numbers they have through their first two starts. They're both going to turn things around, and tonight is a great opportunity to do so.
The total tonight is an overreaction to a small sample size to start the year. I'll back the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-108) via DraftKings
