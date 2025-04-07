Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
The Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks are set to face-off in a three-game interleague showdown starting on Monday night.
The Diamondbacks need to string some wins together in a hurry if they want to keep pace in the NL West. The Giants, Dodgers, and Padres have already won at least eight games each, leaving the Diamondbacks behind the eight ball despite being 5-5 to start the year.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet tonight's game.
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-198)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Orioles +105
- Diamondbacks -125
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 7
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): MASN2
- Orioles Record: 4-6
- Diamondbacks Record: 5-5
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Zach Eflin, RHP - (1-1, 3.75 ERA)
- Arizona: Zac Gallen, RHP - (1-1, 3.38 ERA)
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Best Prop Bet
- Zach Eflin UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-135) via BetMGM
The Arizona Diamondbacks have shown some great plate discipline so far this season, sporting the second lowest strikeout rate through the first week and a half. They have struck out on just 17.7% of plate appearances. Now, they get to face Zach Eflin, who has recorded just seven combined strikeouts through 12.0 innings this season. Give me the UNDER on his strikeout total tonight.
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
The Diamondbacks are just 5-5 on the year, but they've had one of the best offenses in the Majors. Arizona ranks fifth amongst all teams and second in the National League in OPS at .800 while also rocking a .261 in batting average.
On top of the offensive advantage, the Diamondbacks have the captain of consistency in Zac Gallen on the mound. He picked things up right where they lost off last season, sporting a 3.38 ERA across his first two starts.
Give me Gallen in tonight's Zach vs. Zac battle. The Diamondbacks should be bigger favorites than they currently are.
Pick: Diamondbacks -125 (via BetMGM)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
